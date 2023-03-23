Burnham Commercial Recalls Natural Gas Boilers Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Burnham Commercial Series 8 EP Natural Gas Boiler and the Series 16H equipped with CSD-1. Both boilers are for commercial use and use natural gas as a fuel source. The recalled units have the Q3452B2100/B pilot with the 90-degree mounting bracket. The brand names “Burnham Commercial” for the Series 8 and “Crown Boiler” for the Series 16H are stamped in metal on the front cover. The model and serial number can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the vestibule panel located behind the front jacket panel of the boiler. These boilers are mostly found in industrial or commercial buildings.