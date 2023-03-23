 Skip to main content

Burnham Commercial Recalls Natural Gas Boilers Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Burnham Commercial Series 8 EP Natural Gas Boiler
  • Recalled Crown Boiler Series 16H equipped with CSD-1
Name of Product:
Burnham Commercial Natural Gas Boilers
Hazard:

Delayed ignition and/or flame rollout can occur with the boilers, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 23, 2023
Units:

About 185

Consumer Contact

Burnham Commercial toll-free at 888-791-3790 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET, email at info@burnhamcommercial.com or online at www.burnhamcommercial.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information or https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/catsy.782/BC+Series+8+EP+web+notification.pdf.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Burnham Commercial Series 8 EP Natural Gas Boiler and the Series 16H equipped with CSD-1.  Both boilers are for commercial use and use natural gas as a fuel source. The recalled units have the Q3452B2100/B pilot with the 90-degree mounting bracket. The brand names “Burnham Commercial” for the Series 8 and “Crown Boiler” for the Series 16H are stamped in metal on the front cover. The model and serial number can be found on the boiler rating plate located on the vestibule panel located behind the front jacket panel of the boiler. These boilers are mostly found in industrial or commercial buildings.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boilers and contact the installer or distributor to schedule a free boiler repair. The firm is contacting distributors directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of flame rollouts. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from June 2020 through November 2022 for between $2,000 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Burnham Commercial, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-738
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
