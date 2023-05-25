 Skip to main content

Bunch Bikes Recalls The Preschool Electric Bicycles Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled The Preschool Electric Bicycles
Name of Product:
The Preschool Electric Bicycles
Hazard:

The paint on the recalled electric bikes contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 25, 2023
Units:

About 150

Consumer Contact

Bunch Bikes collect at 940-536-0597 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://bunchbike.com/blogs/the-bunch-blog/preschool-panel-recall-replacement or at www.bunchbike.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Preschool front-loading electric cargo tricycle that seats up to six children on bench-style seats in the passenger area. The recalled bikes are painted with a yellow exterior and black interior color with a high-gloss finish. The recalled bikes have the Bunch logo on the side of the passenger box and were sold as The Preschool 2020 edition starting in 2020, The Preschool and then The Preschool 3.0. The rear half of the frame uses rectangular tubing and the handlebars are mounted on both the left and right side of the passenger box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Preschool electric bicycle and contact Bunch Bikes for free replacement wood panels. Bunch Bikes is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Sold online at www.bunchbike.com from April 2020 through December 2022 for about $4,800.
Importer(s):

Bunch Bikes Inc., of Denton, Texas

Manufactured In:
China (wood panels)
Recall number:
23-761

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
