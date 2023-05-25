Bunch Bikes Recalls The Preschool Electric Bicycles Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The paint on the recalled electric bikes contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 150
Bunch Bikes collect at 940-536-0597 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://bunchbike.com/blogs/the-bunch-blog/preschool-panel-recall-replacement or at www.bunchbike.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Preschool front-loading electric cargo tricycle that seats up to six children on bench-style seats in the passenger area. The recalled bikes are painted with a yellow exterior and black interior color with a high-gloss finish. The recalled bikes have the Bunch logo on the side of the passenger box and were sold as The Preschool 2020 edition starting in 2020, The Preschool and then The Preschool 3.0. The rear half of the frame uses rectangular tubing and the handlebars are mounted on both the left and right side of the passenger box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Preschool electric bicycle and contact Bunch Bikes for free replacement wood panels. Bunch Bikes is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Bunch Bikes Inc., of Denton, Texas
