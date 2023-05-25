Bunch Bikes Recalls The Preschool Electric Bicycles Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Preschool front-loading electric cargo tricycle that seats up to six children on bench-style seats in the passenger area. The recalled bikes are painted with a yellow exterior and black interior color with a high-gloss finish. The recalled bikes have the Bunch logo on the side of the passenger box and were sold as The Preschool 2020 edition starting in 2020, The Preschool and then The Preschool 3.0. The rear half of the frame uses rectangular tubing and the handlebars are mounted on both the left and right side of the passenger box.