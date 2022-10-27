 Skip to main content

Brother Recalls Power Adapters Sold with AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

  • Brother AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifier with recalled Meic AC power adapter
  • Recalled Meic AC power adapter
Name of Product:
Meic power adapters sold with Brother AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers
Hazard:

The Meic AC power adapter casing can break while the adapter is being plugged into or removed from an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 27, 2022
Units:

About 16,300

Consumer Contact

Brother toll-free at 866-236-6835 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://help.brother-usa.com/app/ask_capa.  You may also go to https://brother-usa.com/airsure-recall or https://brother-usa.com/home and then click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of page, then click on the link below AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifier for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Meic AC power adapters sold with Brother AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers.  The power adapters are black and have the name "Meic" imprinted in white on the side of the adapter.  “Brother” and “DF-2” are printed on the front of the air purifier.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Meic AC power adapter and contact Brother for a free replacement AC power adapter and instructions on how to return the Meic AC power adapter. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received one report of an incident of the adapter breaking and exposing its metal prongs.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Sold online at https://brother-usa.com/products/df2 and Amazon.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for about $130 for the AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifier with the AC adapter.
Importer(s):

Brother International Corporation, of Bridgewater, N.J

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
23-024
