Brother Recalls Power Adapters Sold with AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The Meic AC power adapter casing can break while the adapter is being plugged into or removed from an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.
About 16,300
Brother toll-free at 866-236-6835 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://help.brother-usa.com/app/ask_capa. You may also go to https://brother-usa.com/airsure-recall or https://brother-usa.com/home and then click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of page, then click on the link below AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifier for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Meic AC power adapters sold with Brother AirSure DF-2 Dynamic Filtration Tabletop Air Purifiers. The power adapters are black and have the name "Meic" imprinted in white on the side of the adapter. “Brother” and “DF-2” are printed on the front of the air purifier.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Meic AC power adapter and contact Brother for a free replacement AC power adapter and instructions on how to return the Meic AC power adapter.
The company has received one report of an incident of the adapter breaking and exposing its metal prongs. No injuries have been reported.
Brother International Corporation, of Bridgewater, N.J
