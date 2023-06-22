 Skip to main content

Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs Recalled by Michael Giordano International Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Boost The Mood Ceramic Mug
  • Image of Sticker on Bottom of Recalled Ceramic Mug
Name of Product:
Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs
Hazard:

The ceramic mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 22, 2023
Units:

About 26,400

Consumer Contact

Michael Giordano International toll-free at 833-870-6579 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at information@mgiordano.com or online at www.ceramicmugrecall.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10-ounce ceramic mugs in navy blue with a gold metallic handle and “Boost The Mood” in gold lettering. A white, round label on the bottom of the mug describes it as “microwave safe.” The recalled mugs were sold as part of a promotional set including socks, hand cream and foot cream. Only the mug is affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Michael Giordano International to receive a $10 cash refund for the value of the ceramic mug. Consumers will be directed to dispose of their mugs after successfully registering for the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a mug smoking while microwaving.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at www.ulta.com as part of a promotional set, including socks, hand cream and foot cream from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $16.
Importer(s):

Michael Giordano International Inc., of Miami, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-228
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

