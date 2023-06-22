Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs Recalled by Michael Giordano International Due to Fire Hazard

The ceramic mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.
About 26,400
Michael Giordano International toll-free at 833-870-6579 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at information@mgiordano.com or online at www.ceramicmugrecall.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 10-ounce ceramic mugs in navy blue with a gold metallic handle and “Boost The Mood” in gold lettering. A white, round label on the bottom of the mug describes it as “microwave safe.” The recalled mugs were sold as part of a promotional set including socks, hand cream and foot cream. Only the mug is affected by this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Michael Giordano International to receive a $10 cash refund for the value of the ceramic mug. Consumers will be directed to dispose of their mugs after successfully registering for the recall.
The firm has received one report of a mug smoking while microwaving.
Michael Giordano International Inc., of Miami, Florida
