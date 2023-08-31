 Skip to main content

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled MY2023 Lynx Shredder models equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo Engine
  • Recalled MY2023 Ski-Doo Freeride models equipment with an 850 E-TEC Turbo Engine
  • Recalled MY2023 Ski-Doo Summit models equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo engine
  • Recalled Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles vehicle decal location
Name of Product:
Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The main injector fuel return hose can leak, posing a fire hazard. This can also result in serious property damage, injuries or even death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 4,070 (In addition, about 3,100 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or www.ski-doo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page or  https://www.brplynx.com/us/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls.html or www.brplynx.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2023 Ski-Doo Freeride and Summit model snowmobiles equipped with an 850E-TEC Turbo R Engine and all Lynx Shredder model snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo R Engine. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. “Ski-Doo” is printed on a decal on the right-hand side of the snowmobiles. A vehicle decal is printed on the side of the snowmobiles that includes the model name. Only snowmobiles with the following years and model numbers are included in the recall: 

Model Year

Model Name

2023

Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R

2022

Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo R

2023

Lynx Shredder 850 E-TEC Turbo R
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the snowmobiles and contact BRP to schedule a free inspection and repair by replacing the fuel return hose. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of snowmobile fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ski-Doo and Lynx authorized dealers from February 2021 through July 2023 for between $10,000 and $30,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., of Canada and BRP, of Finland
Distributor(s):
BRP US Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
Canada or Finland
Recall number:
23-786

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 MATRYX PRO RMK Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handlebar hooks on the recalled snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body impacts the handlebar hook during a crash. 

 

Recalled MY2023 Lynx Shredder models equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo Engine
Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The main injector fuel return hose can leak, posing a fire hazard. This can also result in serious property damage, injuries or even death.

Recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter
Apollo Recalls Phantom Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bolt on the electric scooter can come loose causing the suspension and wheel assembly to separate, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Ecnup helmet in purple
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury, Failure to Meet Bicycle Helmet Standard Requirements; Sold by Ecnup Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the coverage, positional stability, and labeling requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo S
Polaris Recalls RZR XP Turbo and Turbo S Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s clutch can fracture, causing fragments to be ejected from the vehicle, posing fire and injury hazards.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2021 RZR Pro XP
Recall of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles, Bobcat Utility Vehicles, Gravely Utility Vehicles, and Fuel Pump Kits and Fuel Tank Assemblies Due to Fire Hazard

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump outlet connector on the fuel tank near a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product