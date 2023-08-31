Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The main injector fuel return hose can leak, posing a fire hazard. This can also result in serious property damage, injuries or even death.
About 4,070 (In addition, about 3,100 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls or www.ski-doo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page or https://www.brplynx.com/us/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls.html or www.brplynx.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2023 Ski-Doo Freeride and Summit model snowmobiles equipped with an 850E-TEC Turbo R Engine and all Lynx Shredder model snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC Turbo R Engine. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. “Ski-Doo” is printed on a decal on the right-hand side of the snowmobiles. A vehicle decal is printed on the side of the snowmobiles that includes the model name. Only snowmobiles with the following years and model numbers are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
2023
|
Ski-Doo Freeride 850 E-TEC Turbo R
|
2022
|
Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo R
|
2023
|
Lynx Shredder 850 E-TEC Turbo R
Consumers should immediately stop using the snowmobiles and contact BRP to schedule a free inspection and repair by replacing the fuel return hose. BRP is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received six reports of snowmobile fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.