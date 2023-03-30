Bicycles and Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle

The rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard.
About 270
Cycle Force toll-free at 877-245-3243 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at recall@opencycle.com or online at http://www.opencycle.com/recalls/campagnolohydraulicbrake or http://opencycle.com and click on Support then “Recalls & Safety” located at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Open Cycle-branded bicycles, models U.P. Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar; and all Open Cycle framesets using a Campagnolo hydraulic rear disc brake. They were sold in matte black, blue, gray, orange or a custom color. Only bicycles and framesets with Campagnolo hydraulic brakes and hoses are included in this recall. The “OPEN” logo is located on the top of the downtube and the model name on the top of the top tube, near the seat tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and contact their local bicycle dealer to schedule free installation of the repair kit. The repair kit includes a hydraulic brake hose/line, and a new frame insert for the rear brake hose and rear shift cable.
Open Cycle has received two reports of Campagnolo brake hoses becoming damaged. No injuries have been reported.
Messingschlager USA LLC., dba Cycle Force, of Ames, Iowa
