Bicycles and Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle

Name of Product:
Open Cycle UP Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar bicycles
Hazard:

The rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 30, 2023
Units:

About 270

Consumer Contact

Cycle Force toll-free at 877-245-3243 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at recall@opencycle.com or online at http://www.opencycle.com/recalls/campagnolohydraulicbrake or http://opencycle.com and click on Support then “Recalls & Safety” located at the top of the page. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Open Cycle-branded bicycles, models U.P. Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar; and all Open Cycle framesets using a Campagnolo hydraulic rear disc brake. They were sold in matte black, blue, gray, orange or a custom color. Only bicycles and framesets with Campagnolo hydraulic brakes and hoses are included in this recall. The “OPEN” logo is located on the top of the downtube and the model name on the top of the top tube, near the seat tube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and framesets and contact their local bicycle dealer to schedule free installation of the repair kit. The repair kit includes a hydraulic brake hose/line, and a new frame insert for the rear brake hose and rear shift cable.

Incidents/Injuries:

Open Cycle has received two reports of Campagnolo brake hoses becoming damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.opencycle.com from November 2021 through February 2023 for between $5,000 and $8,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Open Cycle AG, of Switzerland
Importer(s):

Messingschlager USA LLC., dba Cycle Force, of Ames, Iowa

Manufactured In:
N/A
Recall number:
23-168
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

