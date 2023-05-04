 Skip to main content

Berkshire Innovations Recalls Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator
Name of Product:
Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators
Hazard:

The heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 990 (In addition, about 29 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Berkshire Innovations Inc. at 800-768-7064 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@brodandtaylor.com or online at www.brodandtaylor.com/recall or www.brodandtaylor.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators. The dehydrator has seven shelves, two front glass doors and folds to one third its size for storage. The back panel of each dehydrator has the model number DR710, the production code CCAE, and its individual serial number. The recalled dehydrators have serial numbers between 12139055 and 12140194.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators, remove the polyester air filter and contact Berkshire Innovations for a free repair. The repair is replacing the air filter with a non-flammable metal screen air filter. The air filter is designed for easy toolless access by consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

 The firm has received 15 reports of the dehydrator overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery in Sebastopol, California and online at brodandtaylor.com, amazon.com, williamssonoma.com and pleasanthillgrain.com from July 2022 through March 2023 for between $295 and $395.
Importer(s):

Berkshire Innovations Inc., of Williamstown, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-753
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator
Berkshire Innovations Recalls Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking System contents
Monoprice Recalls Pure Outdoor Cooking System Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Primark “Winnie the Pooh” bamboo plate
Primark Recalls Children’s Bamboo Plates Due to Risk of Lead and Chemical Exposure Hazards

The recalled children’s bamboo plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde. Both lead and formaldehyde are toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.  

Recalled Cosori air fryer Models CP158-AF, CS158-AF, CAF-P581-AUSR and CAF-P581S-AUSR (Light Gray)
Two Million COSORI® Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled ZLINE RG30 (30-inch) gas range
ZLINE Expands Recall of Gas Ranges to Include 48-inch Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recalled Hot Chocolate Pots
Lifetime Brands Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Williams-Sonoma

The hot chocolate pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product