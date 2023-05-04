Berkshire Innovations Recalls Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 990 (In addition, about 29 were sold in Canada)
Berkshire Innovations Inc. at 800-768-7064 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@brodandtaylor.com or online at www.brodandtaylor.com/recall or www.brodandtaylor.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators. The dehydrator has seven shelves, two front glass doors and folds to one third its size for storage. The back panel of each dehydrator has the model number DR710, the production code CCAE, and its individual serial number. The recalled dehydrators have serial numbers between 12139055 and 12140194.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators, remove the polyester air filter and contact Berkshire Innovations for a free repair. The repair is replacing the air filter with a non-flammable metal screen air filter. The air filter is designed for easy toolless access by consumers.
The firm has received 15 reports of the dehydrator overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Berkshire Innovations Inc., of Williamstown, Massachusetts
