Bentex Recalls Children's Clothing Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard

Name of Product:
Children’s clothing sets
Hazard:

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 23, 2022
Units:

About 87,000

Consumer Contact

Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com or online at www.bentex.com/recall or www.bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. The following styles are included in the recall.

 

Product Name and Description

Batch Number

Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M

 

Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.

 

69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722

Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI

 

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.

 

71E2125MI-0122

 

Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC

 

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim.

 

SP2247971DC 3/2022

 

Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS

 

Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim.

 

SP2246088DS 03/2022

 

Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN

 

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs.

 

02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322

 

3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM

 

The set is a three pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

 

02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322

 

3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM

 

The set is a three pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

 

02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322

 

Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH

 

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print.

 

12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021

 

Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI

 

Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.

 

62P6361MI-0322
72P6361MI-0322
82P6361MI-0322 

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
TJMAXX, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army &amp; Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25.
Importer(s):

The Bentex Group, of New York

Manufactured In:
Egypt
Recall number:
23-052
