Bedshe International Recalls Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Bedsure electric heating blankets models in throw, twin and full sizes made of flannel and/or sherpa in the following sizes: 50” x 60,” 62” x 84” and 72” x 84.” The electric heating blankets were sold in the following colors: beige, black, blue, blue plaid, brown, gray (light and dark), gray plaid, green (dark), navy, red, red plaid and red plaid (cream), depending on the size and model.

The Bedsure electric heating pads were sold in the following sizes: 12” x 24”, 24” x 22” and 24” x 33”and colors: brown, gray and teal.

The electric blankets and pads are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The electric blanket with model BS-LV0A has a white non-digital controller unit with the name and symbol of Bedsure on the controller. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the blanket and heating pads and back side of the controller and also on the consumer’s Orders History page. The following seven model numbers are included in this recall: