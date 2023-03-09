Bedshe International Recalls Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The controller for the electric heating blankets and pads can malfunction, posing fire and thermal burn hazards.
About 350,000
Bedsure toll-free at 855-888-9966 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@bedsurehome.com or online at https://safety.bedsurehome.com or www.bedsurehome.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bedsure electric heating blankets models in throw, twin and full sizes made of flannel and/or sherpa in the following sizes: 50” x 60,” 62” x 84” and 72” x 84.” The electric heating blankets were sold in the following colors: beige, black, blue, blue plaid, brown, gray (light and dark), gray plaid, green (dark), navy, red, red plaid and red plaid (cream), depending on the size and model.
The Bedsure electric heating pads were sold in the following sizes: 12” x 24”, 24” x 22” and 24” x 33”and colors: brown, gray and teal.
The electric blankets and pads are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The electric blanket with model BS-LV0A has a white non-digital controller unit with the name and symbol of Bedsure on the controller. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the blanket and heating pads and back side of the controller and also on the consumer’s Orders History page. The following seven model numbers are included in this recall:
|
Bedsure electric heating blankets model numbers
|
Bedsure electric heating pads model numbers
|
BS-HB5060
|
BS-HP2422
|
BS-HB6284
|
BS-HP1224
|
BS-HB7284
|
BS-HP2433
|
BS-LV0A
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric heating blankets and pads and contact Bedsure for a full refund. Consumers must have possession of the unit and submit photos of the recalled unit following the instructions provided during registration at www.safety.bedsurehome.com to receive their refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating in consumer homes, causing minor property damage. These include 17 reports of burn injuries, including one report of second-degree burns.
Bedshe International Co. Ltd., of Walnut, California
- Contact a media specialist.