Bedshe International Recalls Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060
  • Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB6284
  • Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB7284
  • Recalled Electric Ribbed Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060
  • Recalled Electric Ribbed Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB6284
  • Recalled Electric Ribbed Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB7284
  • Recalled Electric Plaid Flannel Blanket Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060
  • Recalled Electric Plaid Flannel Blanket Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller BS-HB6284
  • Recalled Electric Heating Blanket with White Non-Digital Controller Model BS-LV0A
  • Recalled Electric Heating Pad with White Digital Controller Model BS-HP1224
  • Recalled Electric Heating Pad for Back with White Digital Controller Model# BS-HP2433
  • Recalled Electric Heating Pad for Neck with White Digital Controller Model# BS-HP2422
  • Labels on back of recalled blankets and heating pads and controller
Name of Product:
Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads
Hazard:

The controller for the electric heating blankets and pads can malfunction, posing fire and thermal burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 09, 2023
Units:

About 350,000 

Consumer Contact

Bedsure toll-free at 855-888-9966 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@bedsurehome.com or online at https://safety.bedsurehome.com or www.bedsurehome.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bedsure electric heating blankets models in throw, twin and full sizes made of flannel and/or sherpa in the following sizes: 50” x 60,” 62” x 84” and 72” x 84.” The electric heating blankets were sold in the following colors: beige, black, blue, blue plaid, brown, gray (light and dark), gray plaid, green (dark), navy, red, red plaid and red plaid (cream), depending on the size and model.

The Bedsure electric heating pads were sold in the following sizes: 12” x 24”, 24” x 22” and 24” x 33”and colors: brown, gray and teal.

The electric blankets and pads are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The electric blanket with model BS-LV0A has a white non-digital controller unit with the name and symbol of Bedsure on the controller. The model numbers are on a white label on the back of the blanket and heating pads and back side of the controller and also on the consumer’s Orders History page. The following seven model numbers are included in this recall:

Bedsure electric heating blankets model numbers

Bedsure electric heating pads model numbers

BS-HB5060

BS-HP2422

BS-HB6284

BS-HP1224

BS-HB7284

BS-HP2433

BS-LV0A

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric heating blankets and pads and contact Bedsure for a full refund. Consumers must have possession of the unit and submit photos of the recalled unit following the instructions provided during registration at www.safety.bedsurehome.com to receive their refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 137 reports of the blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating in consumer homes, causing minor property damage. These include 17 reports of burn injuries, including one report of second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and BedsureHome.com from August 2022 through November 2022 for between $25 and $110.
Importer(s):

Bedshe International Co. Ltd., of Walnut, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-735
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

