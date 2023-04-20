Bagno Milano Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Bagno Milano for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed robes at support@bagnomilanousa.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. Bagno Milano is contacting all known purchasers directly.