Bagno Milano Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 3,600
Recall Details
This recall involves “Natura Cotton” branded children’s 100% cotton terry cloth robes. The robes are long-sleeved, hooded and have two front pockets and two side seam belts for tying the robe together in the front. They were sold in sizes 1 year through size 13 years and in the following colors: white, gray, cream, blue, navy, purple, pink and orange. The sewn-in neck label displays “Made in Turkey”, “100% Cotton” and washing instructions.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact Bagno Milano for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed robes at support@bagnomilanousa.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform. Bagno Milano is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Bagno Milano LLC, of Holiday, Florida
