 Skip to main content

Backyard Nature Products Recalls Birds Choice Acrylic Bird Baths Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Birds Choice Hanging Acrylic Bird Bath
  • Recalled Birds Choice Hanging Acrylic Bird Bath
  • Recalled Birds Choice Hanging Acrylic Bird Bath Packaging
  • Recalled Birds Choice Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Bath Packaging
Name of Product:
Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths
Hazard:

When sunlight goes through the recalled bird bath’s acrylic surfaces onto nearby wooden surfaces, such as siding or decking, the wood surface can overheat, posing a fire hazard.   

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 20, 2022
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Backyard Nature Products at 800-817-8833 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@backyardnatureproducts.com  online at https://www.backyardnatureproducts.com/recall or at www.backyardnatureproducts.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths, which were sold in red, yellow and clear colors. The 14-inch wide in diameter bird bath includes a hanging chain and hook and pole mount. UPCs at the bottom of the back of the box include the following:

SKU

Description

UPC

AAP206

Clear Pole Mounted Bird Bath

789453960030

AAP214

Red Pole Mounted Bird Bath

789453960047

AAP216

Yellow Pole Mounted Bird Bath

789453960054

AAH206

Clear Hanging Bird Bath

789453960009

AAH214

Red Hanging Bird Bath

789453960016

AAH216

Yellow Hanging Bird Bath

789453960023
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled acrylic bird baths and contact Backyard Nature Products to return them for a full refund. The company will email consumers pre-paid shipping labels or send labels by mail. Backyard Nature Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the recalled bird baths causing overheating, smoking, fire and scorching to homes’ decking and siding. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bird and pet supply stores, garden and nursery stores, hardware stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.lowes.com, www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.wayfair.com, www.houzz.com and various other websites from January 2010 through May 2022 for between $34 and $43.
Manufacturer(s):
Backyard Nature Products LLC, of Chilton, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-020
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Birds Choice Hanging Acrylic Bird Bath
Backyard Nature Products Recalls Birds Choice Acrylic Bird Baths Due to Fire Hazard

When sunlight goes through the recalled bird bath’s acrylic surfaces onto nearby wooden surfaces, such as siding or decking, the wood surface can overheat, posing a fire hazard.   

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Custom Elevator Recalls Residential Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children; One Death Reported

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap between the doors and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Cambridge Elevating Residential Elevators Recalled Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Recalled Miffy First Light
Mr Maria Recalls Miffy First Lights Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled lights can overheat during use, posing a burn hazard.

Example of the space between the exterior hoistway door and interior elevator car gate without a safety device/space guard
CPSC, thyssenkrupp Access Corp. Settle Lawsuit: Firm to Conduct Recall to Inspect Home Elevators Due to Entrapment Hazard Posing Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children; One Child Death Reported

Children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior hoistway door and the elevator car door or gate and suffer serious injury or death if the elevator is called to another floor.

Recalled IKEA METALLISK Espresso Maker
IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

The recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product