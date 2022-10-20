Backyard Nature Products Recalls Birds Choice Acrylic Bird Baths Due to Fire Hazard

When sunlight goes through the recalled bird bath’s acrylic surfaces onto nearby wooden surfaces, such as siding or decking, the wood surface can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Backyard Nature Products at 800-817-8833 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@backyardnatureproducts.com online at https://www.backyardnatureproducts.com/recall or at www.backyardnatureproducts.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths, which were sold in red, yellow and clear colors. The 14-inch wide in diameter bird bath includes a hanging chain and hook and pole mount. UPCs at the bottom of the back of the box include the following:
|
SKU
|
Description
|
UPC
|
AAP206
|
Clear Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|
789453960030
|
AAP214
|
Red Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|
789453960047
|
AAP216
|
Yellow Pole Mounted Bird Bath
|
789453960054
|
AAH206
|
Clear Hanging Bird Bath
|
789453960009
|
AAH214
|
Red Hanging Bird Bath
|
789453960016
|
AAH216
|
Yellow Hanging Bird Bath
|
789453960023
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled acrylic bird baths and contact Backyard Nature Products to return them for a full refund. The company will email consumers pre-paid shipping labels or send labels by mail. Backyard Nature Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the recalled bird baths causing overheating, smoking, fire and scorching to homes’ decking and siding. No injuries have been reported.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
