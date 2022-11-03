 Skip to main content

BS Interactive Recalls Stashables Children’s Ramp Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Stashables Finger Skateboard 6-piece Ramp Set
  • Recalled Stashables Finger Skateboard 11-piece Ramp Set
  • Recalled finger scooter
  • Recalled finger scooter
  • Recalled finger skateboards
Name of Product:
Stashables Finger Skateboard Ramp Sets
Hazard:

Surface paint on the miniature skateboard and scooter toys in the ramp sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. The miniature scooter toy also fails to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 17,000

Consumer Contact

BS Interactive toll-free at 888-808-0173 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@stash-direct.com, or online at www.stash-direct.com/recall/ or www.stash-direct.com/recall and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Stashables-branded finger skateboard ramp sets. Each 6 or 11-piece toy set consists of miniature skateboard plastic ramps with graffiti art and include a mixture of toy skates, skateboards, caster boards, scooters and bicycles. Only the scooters and skateboards are included in this recall. Stashables, 5+ years and the number of pieces is printed on the front of the product packaging. Batch number 18112021 is printed on the bottom left corner of both products’ front panel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled miniature scooters and skateboards away from children and contact BS Interactive to receive free replacement scooters and skateboards, including free shipping. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the disposed recalled scooters and skateboards. BS Interactive is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from April 2020 through May 2022 for between $30 and $40.
Importer(s):

BS Interactive LLC, of Panama City, Florida

 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-707
