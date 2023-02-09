BRP Recalls Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled vehicles can have a defective fuel hose assembly which could lead to a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,310 (In addition, about 320 were sold in Canada and about 34 were sold in Mexico)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online contact form at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/owner-zone/safety-recalls/fuel-hose-assembly-internal-damage-potential-fuel-leak.html or at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of any pages for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain BRP Model Year 2023 Can-Am Commander, Defender, Maverick Trail and Sport series side-by-side vehicles. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Can-Am and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is printed on a label under the glove box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair to replace the fuel hose assembly. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
