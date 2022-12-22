 Skip to main content

BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drowning Hazard for Divers

  • Recalled Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving System
  • Recalled Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving System serial number location
Name of Product:
Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems
Hazard:

The compressor head of the tankless diving system can fracture while in use resulting in restricted air flow, posing a drowning hazard for divers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 22, 2022
Units:

About 1,300 (In addition, about 20 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BLU3 Inc. toll-free at 833-703-5796 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.diveblu3.com/recall or www.diveblu3.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BLU3's Nomad battery-powered tankless diving systems. The BLU3 logo and Nomad appear in writing on the top handle of the dive system. Consumers can identify whether their Nomad is included in the recall by contacting BLU3 and providing the serial number for their Nomad. The serial number can be found in the compartment behind the battery door. Serial numbers ending with the last four digits between 0000 to 2700 are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nomad tankless diving systems and contact BLU3 to schedule a free repair at an approved service center. BLU3 is contacting all known purchasers directly. The repair cannot be performed by the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries:

BLU3 has received 21 reports of divers experiencing restricted airflow. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent diving stores nationwide and online at www.diveblu3.com and www.amazon.com from October 2021 through November 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,700.
Manufacturer(s):
BLU3, of Pompano Beach, Florida
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-076
Recalled Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving System
BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drowning Hazard for Divers

The compressor head of the tankless diving system can fracture while in use resulting in restricted air flow, posing a drowning hazard for divers.

