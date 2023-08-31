 Skip to main content

Apollo Recalls Phantom Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  Recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter
  • Recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter
  • Location of the bolt on the recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter
Name of Product:
Apollo Phantom Electric Scooters
Hazard:

The bolt on the electric scooter can come loose causing the suspension and wheel assembly to separate, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 31, 2023
Units:

About 3,900

Consumer Contact

Apollo toll-free at 833-693-3468 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@apolloscooters.co or online at https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-phantom-2021-2022-bolt-recall or at www.apolloscooters.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Apollo Phantom V1, V2 and 60V Electric Scooters models. The scooter has one stem bolt that connects the stem of the scooter with the front suspension and wheel assembly. “Apollo” is printed on the stem of the scooter and “Apollo Phantom” is displayed on the rear left side of the grip tape on the deck of the scooter. “Apollo Phantom” is also listed on the bottom of the scooter with the model year. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt to repair the scooter. The firm will send instructions with a video link demonstrating how consumers can install the new bolt on their scooter at home. Apollo will also make its servicing and partner locations available to any customers to have the bolt replaced or tightened free of charge. Apollo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the bolt breaking resulting in the stem detaching or loosening, including three injuries of bruising, cuts and abrasions.

Sold At:
Apolloscooters.com, Fluidfreeride.com, Justride.com, Adventuresportsusa.com and Allelectricmotion.com from June 2021 through May 2023 for between $2,000 and $2,500.
Importer(s):

Apollo Imports Inc., of Newark, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-270
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.


