Apollo Recalls Phantom Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bolt on the electric scooter can come loose causing the suspension and wheel assembly to separate, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 3,900
Apollo toll-free at 833-693-3468 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@apolloscooters.co or online at https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-phantom-2021-2022-bolt-recall or at www.apolloscooters.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Apollo Phantom V1, V2 and 60V Electric Scooters models. The scooter has one stem bolt that connects the stem of the scooter with the front suspension and wheel assembly. “Apollo” is printed on the stem of the scooter and “Apollo Phantom” is displayed on the rear left side of the grip tape on the deck of the scooter. “Apollo Phantom” is also listed on the bottom of the scooter with the model year.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt to repair the scooter. The firm will send instructions with a video link demonstrating how consumers can install the new bolt on their scooter at home. Apollo will also make its servicing and partner locations available to any customers to have the bolt replaced or tightened free of charge. Apollo is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received seven reports of the bolt breaking resulting in the stem detaching or loosening, including three injuries of bruising, cuts and abrasions.
Apollo Imports Inc., of Newark, Delaware
