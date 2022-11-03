Anker Play Products Recalls Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard

The paint on the recalled scooters contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 5,000
Anker Play Products toll-free at 877-236-1945 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@ankerpp.com or online at http://www.ankerpp.com/recall-scooter/ or www.ankerpp.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bolt Foldable Scooters for children. They are painted black with a blue or purple standing platform. “APPLLC120806218142” is printed in white letters on the top left corner of the blue or purple standing platform. “Bolt” is printed on a blue or purple sticker on the front of the scooter in white lettering. The scooter measures approximately 23 inches by 3.75 inches by 20 inches when assembled and weighs about 2.7 pounds.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children, stop using them and contact Anker Play Products for a full refund.
None reported
Anker Play Products, of Miami Beach, Florida
