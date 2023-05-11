American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630 and CBKW3636. The recall also involves Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model names and numbers are printed on the product packaging or purchase receipt. The cabinets were sold in white, brown, gray and natural wood and range in size from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high. The recalled cabinets have a stamp on the back of the cabinet showing “BP300 KW1” or “BP300 KW2” and a date stamp of February 2022 through September 2022. Because the manufacturing and date codes are not visible once a cabinet is installed, American Woodmark will supply a free repair kit for any of the recalled cabinet models purchased from February 2022 through March 2023.