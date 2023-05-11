 Skip to main content

American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3636 and Hampton Bay model KW3636
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Hampton Bay model KW3015
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3030 and Hampton Bay model KW3030
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3036 and Hampton Bay model KW3036
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3018 and Hampton Bay model KW3018
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3630 and Hampton Bay model KW3630
  • Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3612 and Hampton Bay model KW3612
Name of Product:
Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets
Hazard:

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 11, 2023
Units:

About 235,000

Consumer Contact

American Woodmark toll-free at 888-273-7896 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://continentalcabinetry.com/recall or https://hamptonbaykitchens.com/recall or at https://continentalcabinetry.com/ or https://hamptonbaykitchens.com/ and click on the recall banner for more information. American Woodmark is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630 and CBKW3636. The recall also involves Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model names and numbers are printed on the product packaging or purchase receipt. The cabinets were sold in white, brown, gray and natural wood and range in size from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high. The recalled cabinets have a stamp on the back of the cabinet showing “BP300 KW1” or “BP300 KW2” and a date stamp of February 2022 through September 2022. Because the manufacturing and date codes are not visible once a cabinet is installed, American Woodmark will supply a free repair kit for any of the recalled cabinet models purchased from February 2022 through March 2023.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinets and contact American Woodmark for a free repair kit which includes two brackets with aesthetic covers and screws. Assistance with the repair kit installation will be provided upon request.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been 90 reports of incidents involving 111 cabinets partially separating or detaching from the wall. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ace Hardware, Allied Building Stores, Cimarron Lumber Supply, Do it Best, House Hasson Hardware, HD Supply, True Value Company, and Wurth Wood Group nationwide, and The Home Depot stores in the following states and territories: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virgin Islands (U.S.), Vermont, Washington, DC and West Virginia and online nationwide. The cabinets were sold from February 2022 through March 2023 for between $80 and $265 depending on the cabinet model.
Manufacturer(s):
American Woodmark Corporation, of Winchester, Virginia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-199

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled kitchen wall cabinet Continental Cabinets model CBKW3636 and Hampton Bay model KW3636
American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled Gold Metal And Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shaker
World Market Recalls Cocktail Shakers Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass cocktail shakers can crack and break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Walker Edison Furniture Solid Wood Bunk Bed in Black
Walker Edison Furniture Recalls Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds Due to Fall and Impact Hazards

The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

Recalled W42ARE metal A/V cart (also sold as AVJ42 and SS-AVJ42)
Luxor Workspaces Recalls Audiovisual Carts Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard; Three Deaths Reported

The recalled audiovisual (A/V) carts can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, such as cathode-ray tube televisions (CRT TVs). When loaded with heavy objects such as CRT TVs, the recalled A/V carts pose a tip-over hazard to children, which can result in serious injury or death.

Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror
IKEA Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Sunbeam Queen Size Electric Heated Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product