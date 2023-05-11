American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard.
About 235,000
American Woodmark toll-free at 888-273-7896 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://continentalcabinetry.com/recall or https://hamptonbaykitchens.com/recall or at https://continentalcabinetry.com/ or https://hamptonbaykitchens.com/ and click on the recall banner for more information. American Woodmark is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630 and CBKW3636. The recall also involves Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model names and numbers are printed on the product packaging or purchase receipt. The cabinets were sold in white, brown, gray and natural wood and range in size from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high. The recalled cabinets have a stamp on the back of the cabinet showing “BP300 KW1” or “BP300 KW2” and a date stamp of February 2022 through September 2022. Because the manufacturing and date codes are not visible once a cabinet is installed, American Woodmark will supply a free repair kit for any of the recalled cabinet models purchased from February 2022 through March 2023.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinets and contact American Woodmark for a free repair kit which includes two brackets with aesthetic covers and screws. Assistance with the repair kit installation will be provided upon request.
There have been 90 reports of incidents involving 111 cabinets partially separating or detaching from the wall. No injuries have been reported.
