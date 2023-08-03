American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel filler cap can improperly seal, resulting in fuel and/or fuel vapor leaking, posing a fire hazard.
About 250
American Honda Motor 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at https://crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c or online at www.powerequipment.honda.com and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Honda Portable Generators with model number EU7000is. They are red and gray in color and measure about 33 inches long, 28 inches wide and 28 inches high. Honda and EU7000is are printed on the side of the generator. The following serial numbers are included in this recall: EEJD-1364963 through EEJD-1366026. The serial number decal is located inside the access door.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.