American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Honda Model EU7000is Portable Generators
Hazard:

The fuel filler cap can improperly seal, resulting in fuel and/or fuel vapor leaking, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 03, 2023
Units:

About 250

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday email at https://crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c  or online at www.powerequipment.honda.com and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Honda Portable Generators with model number EU7000is. They are red and gray in color and measure about 33 inches long, 28 inches wide and 28 inches high. Honda and EU7000is are printed on the side of the generator. The following serial numbers are included in this recall: EEJD-1364963 through EEJD-1366026. The serial number decal is located inside the access door.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Depot, Amazon.com and authorized Honda power equipment dealers nationwide from December 2022 through May 2023 for about $6,000.
Manufacturer(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
23-251
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

