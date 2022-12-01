 Skip to main content

American Honda Recalls 2022 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  Recalled 2022 model year Honda TRX90X ATV
Name of Product:
2022 model year Honda TRX90X ATVs
Hazard:

The vehicle's throttle cable can get stuck, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at https://powersports.honda.com/contact-us or at https://powersports.honda.com by clicking on “Recall Info” at the top of the page or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2022 Honda ATVs with model number TRX90X. The ATVs were sold in white and red. "HONDA" is printed on the front, sides, and rear of each vehicle. "TRX90X" is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is stamped on the front of the frame. The VIN range for the recalled vehicles are 1HFTE5505N4****** through 1HFTE5502N4******.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the throttle cable getting stuck resulting in a crash and minor injuries.

Sold At:
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from November 2021 through September 2022 for about $3,250.
Manufacturer(s):
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Torrance, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-715
