Allpredatorcalls.com Recalls Wicked Lights Night Hunting Headlamps Due to Burn Hazard

A short in the wire on the light can cause the wire to heat up and melt, posing a burn hazard.
About 12,000
AllPredatorCalls.com toll-free at 888-826-9683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at sales@allpredatorcalls.com or online at https://allpredatorcalls.com/scanpro-recall or www.wickedhuntinglights.com and www.allpredatorcalls.com and click on the Recall tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Allpredatorscall.com’s Wicked Lights-branded night hunting headlamps, models ScanPro iC Gen 1, Gen 1.5 and Gen 2. The black headlamps have an adjustable elastic cloth headband, an elevation adjustment lock knob and an intensity control knob, a zoom focus bezel, a rubberized halo shield and built-in green, red and white LED’s or single-color LED. They were sold with lithium ion rechargeable batteries and a storage carrying case. ScanPro appears on the elastic headband and Wicked Lights on the body of the light. Only headlights without an “F” suffix in the style code printed on the battery compartment are included on this recall. The style code can be found inside the battery compartment.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headlamps and contact AllPredatorCalls.com for a repair in the form of a free replacement battery compartment with a safety power circuit.
Allpredatorscall.com has received 14 reports of the wire heating up and melting, including two burn injuries.
AllPredatorCalls.com Inc., of St. George, Utah
