Allied Air Enterprises Recalls Armstrong Air and Air Ease Gas Furnaces Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

A component inside the furnace was improperly assembled, causing the furnace to produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) under certain operating conditions, which poses a risk of CO poisoning to the consumer.
About 9,255
Allied Air Enterprises at 800-448-5872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.alliedair.com/product-recall or www.alliedair.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for
more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 96% efficiency gas furnaces under the ARMSTRONG and AIREASE brand names with the model numbers A96UH1E045B12S, A96UH1E070B12S, and/or A96UH1E110C20S. The furnaces weigh between 129 and 170 pounds and were sold between September 2022 and March 2023. The brand name is printed on the outside of the furnace, and the model number is located on the label found by opening the furnace door.
Contact Allied Air Enterprises to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician who will replace the incorrect component. Allied Air Enterprises is contacting all known distributors directly, who will work with dealers to contact all known consumers who purchased the recalled units. Consumers who continue to use the recalled furnaces while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.