AlEn USA Recalls Art of Green® Laundry Detergent Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

  • Recalled Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles
  • Recalled Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles
  • Recalled Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 33.8-ounce pouches
Name of Product:
Art of Green laundry detergent products
Hazard:

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 12, 2022
Units:

About 14,550

Consumer Contact

AlEn USA at 800-615-3191 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at artofgreen@alenusa.com, or online at https://artofgreenalert.com or https://artofgreen.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches. The UPC codes are located on the back label near the barcode and the date codes can be found on the cap of the 100-ounce bottles or back left corner of the 33.8-ounce pouches. All products have “Art of Green” printed on the front of the label.

 

Product Name

UPC Codes

Date Codes

Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles

4315204860

 

LOT M 220315

Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles

4315204850

LOT M 220314

Art of Green Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 33.8-ounce pouches

4315204874

LOT Q 220324 LOT Q 220325 LOT Q 220326 LOT Q 220328

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Art of Green laundry detergent products and contact the firm for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the UPC and date code and dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores and online at Amazon.com from April 2022 through October 2022 for between $6 and $25.
Importer(s):

AlEn USA L.L.C. of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-066
