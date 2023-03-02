 Skip to main content

Active Sports Recalls Wakeboard Bindings Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

  Recalled CTRL Imperial Wakeboard Binding (inclusive of boot and baseplate
Name of Product:
CTRL Imperial Wakeboard Bindings
Hazard:

During use, the binding can partially detach from the binding baseplate at the heel or the external binding mount can crack and detach from the wakeboard, causing the user to lose their balance and fall into the water.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

850

Consumer Contact

Active Sports at 800-409-7669 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Saturday or from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Sunday; email at CTRLbindingrecall@the-house.com or online at CTRLbindingrecall@CTRLwake.com or by using the Contact Us Form on the Active Sports website located at https://www.the-house.com/helpdesk/contact  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the CTRL Imperial wakeboard binding that comprises of a boot attached to a binding baseplate. The baseplate then attaches to a wakeboard.  Wakeboarding is a water sport in which the rider, standing on a wakeboard, is towed behind a motorboat for sport. The binding baseplate and its boot is either black or white in color. The boot is open-toed with CTRL printed in white letters on the side of the boot. The recalled bindings have model numbers WKBCTIMP0419, WKBCTIMP04WH20, WKBCTIMP0619 or WKBCTIMP06WH20 which is printed on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bindings and contact Active Sports for a free replacement product or a refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 21 reports of either the boot detaching from the binding baseplate or from the mount used to connect the binding baseplate to the wakeboard cracking.  No injuries or falls have been reported.

Sold At:
The House in St. Paul, Minnesota and online at the-house.com, DJ's Boardshop on Amazon Marketplace and on Amazon.com and eBay.com from November 2021 through September 2022 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Active Sport, LLC., of St. Paul, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-733
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

