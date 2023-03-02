Active Sports Recalls Wakeboard Bindings Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the CTRL Imperial wakeboard binding that comprises of a boot attached to a binding baseplate. The baseplate then attaches to a wakeboard. Wakeboarding is a water sport in which the rider, standing on a wakeboard, is towed behind a motorboat for sport. The binding baseplate and its boot is either black or white in color. The boot is open-toed with CTRL printed in white letters on the side of the boot. The recalled bindings have model numbers WKBCTIMP0419, WKBCTIMP04WH20, WKBCTIMP0619 or WKBCTIMP06WH20 which is printed on the packaging.