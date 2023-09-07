ARGO Recalls ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard.
About 500 (In addition, about 1,670 in Canada)
ARGO toll-free at 877-662-2840 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at www.argoxtv.com/contact or online at https://argoxtv.com/recalls or www.argoxtv.com and click on “Rider Safety” at the bottom of the page and then “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ARGO Xplorer XR 500 and XRT 500 ATVs in model years 2020 through 2021 and XR 570, and XRT 570 ATVs in model years 2021 through 2023. The vehicles were sold in green, red, white, black, blue and graphite colors. Consumers can identify their ATV by looking at the VIN plate, which is located in the right-front wheel well on the frame of the vehicle. Consumers can identify the year of their ATV with the following code: the 10th character in the VIN will be L for model year 2020, M for model year 2021, N for model year 2022, and P for model year 2023. The model name and package is located on the side decals of the ATV.
|
Model Name
|
Model Year
|
XPLORER XR 500
|
2020, 2021
|
XPLORER XR 500 LE
|
2020, 2021
|
XPLORER XR 570
|
2021, 2022
|
XPLORER XR 570 LE
|
2021, 2022
|
XPLORER XRT 500
|
2020, 2021
|
XPLORER XRT 570
|
2021, 2022, 2023
|
XPLORER XRT 570 LE
|
2022, 2023
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ARGO Xplorer ATVs. ARGO is contacting all known purchasers directly with instructions to contact an authorized ARGO ATV dealer for a free inspection and repair of the fuel system. The dealer will perform an inspection of the vent system, re-route and extend the vent hose, and install a fuel neck insert.
The firm has received two reports of fuel overflow incidents, including one fire. No injuries have been reported.
ARGO USA Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minnesota
