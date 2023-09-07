 Skip to main content

ARGO Recalls ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XR 500
  • Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 LE
  • Recalled 2020 ARGO Xplorer XRT 500
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 500
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 500 LE
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 570
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 LE
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XRT 500
  • Recalled 2021 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE
  • Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XR 570
  • Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XR 570 LE
  • Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570
  • Recalled 2022 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE
  • Recalled 2023 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570
  • Recalled 2023 ARGO Xplorer XRT 570 LE
  • Recalled ARGO Xplorer VIN plate location
Name of Product:
ARGO Xplorer ATVs
Hazard:

Incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 500 (In addition, about 1,670 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

ARGO toll-free at 877-662-2840 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at www.argoxtv.com/contact or online at https://argoxtv.com/recalls or www.argoxtv.com and click on “Rider Safety” at the bottom of the page and then “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves ARGO Xplorer XR 500 and XRT 500 ATVs in model years 2020 through 2021 and XR 570, and XRT 570 ATVs in model years 2021 through 2023. The vehicles were sold in green, red, white, black, blue and graphite colors. Consumers can identify their ATV by looking at the VIN plate, which is located in the right-front wheel well on the frame of the vehicle. Consumers can identify the year of their ATV with the following code: the 10th character in the VIN will be L for model year 2020, M for model year 2021, N for model year 2022, and P for model year 2023. The model name and package is located on the side decals of the ATV. 

Model Name

Model Year

XPLORER XR 500

2020, 2021

XPLORER XR 500 LE

2020, 2021

XPLORER XR 570

2021, 2022

XPLORER XR 570 LE

2021, 2022

XPLORER XRT 500

2020, 2021

XPLORER XRT 570

2021, 2022, 2023

XPLORER XRT 570 LE

2022, 2023
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ARGO Xplorer ATVs. ARGO is contacting all known purchasers directly with instructions to contact an authorized ARGO ATV dealer for a free inspection and repair of the fuel system. The dealer will perform an inspection of the vent system, re-route and extend the vent hose, and install a fuel neck insert.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of fuel overflow incidents, including one fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
ARGO ATV dealers nationwide from July 2019 through July 2023 for between $6,800 and $11,300
Importer(s):

ARGO USA Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-790
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

