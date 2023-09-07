ARGO Recalls ARGO Xplorer All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves ARGO Xplorer XR 500 and XRT 500 ATVs in model years 2020 through 2021 and XR 570, and XRT 570 ATVs in model years 2021 through 2023. The vehicles were sold in green, red, white, black, blue and graphite colors. Consumers can identify their ATV by looking at the VIN plate, which is located in the right-front wheel well on the frame of the vehicle. Consumers can identify the year of their ATV with the following code: the 10th character in the VIN will be L for model year 2020, M for model year 2021, N for model year 2022, and P for model year 2023. The model name and package is located on the side decals of the ATV.