AQUALUNG Recalls Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The dump valve knob can get stuck when the recalled BCD is inflated, opening the dump valve which stops the BCD from fully inflating. This can result in a loss of buoyancy control and poses injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.
330
AQUALUNG toll-free at 877-379-7694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@aqualung.com or online at https://us.aqualung.com/en/recall-information.html or at www.aqualung.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Apeks Exotec SCUBA Diving Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs). The Exotec is a back flotation-style BCD used to control a SCUBA diver’s buoyancy underwater. The Apeks brand and Exotec model name are embroidered on the back panel and side pockets of the BCD and the metal components are gray or orange. Only model numbers BT1380108ML, BT1380108XLXXL, BT1380110ML and BT1380110XLXXL are included in the recall. The model number is printed on the label tucked behind the bladder between the tank attachment belt and the lower dump valve.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buoyancy compensator devices and take them back to the place where purchased for a free repair. If a consumer is unable to return the product to a dealer where purchased, they should reach out to AQUALUNG directly for instructions to receive a free repair.
The firm has received one report of buoyancy control loss due to a dump valve stuck open. No injuries have been reported.
