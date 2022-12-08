3M Recalls Scotch™ Thermal Laminators Due to Fire Hazard

A safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard.
About 516,500 (In addition, about 3,560 were sold in Canada)
3M at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302-laminator-recall/ or online at www.scotchbrand.com and click on “TL1302 Laminator Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Scotch thermal laminators that are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, and TL1302KIT. The laminators have “Scotch” printed on front. The laminating slot is approximately 13 inches wide and the machine has a carrying handle on the right side. The model number and device serial number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. The sticker on all devices includes only the model “number” TL1302 without letters.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the laminator. Consumers should fill out the online recall registration form. 3M will then email the consumer directly to request additional information and inform consumers of how to properly dispose of the laminator.
3M has received nine reports of the laminators catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
3M Company, of St. Paul, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.