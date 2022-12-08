 Skip to main content

3M Recalls Scotch™ Thermal Laminators Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Scotch TL1302 Thermal Laminator
Name of Product:
Scotch TL1302 Thermal Laminators
Hazard:

A safety feature can malfunction if the laminator overheats, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 08, 2022
Units:

About 516,500 (In addition, about 3,560 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

3M at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302-laminator-recall/ or online at www.scotchbrand.com and click on “TL1302 Laminator Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Scotch thermal laminators that are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF, and TL1302KIT. The laminators have “Scotch” printed on front. The laminating slot is approximately 13 inches wide and the machine has a carrying handle on the right side. The model number and device serial number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. The sticker on all devices includes only the model “number” TL1302 without letters. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the laminator. Consumers should fill out the online recall registration form. 3M will then email the consumer directly to request additional information and inform consumers of how to properly dispose of the laminator.

Incidents/Injuries:

3M has received nine reports of the laminators catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Staples, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Staples.com from April 2014 through October 2022 for between $35 and $90.
Importer(s):

3M Company, of St. Paul, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-064
