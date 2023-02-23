 Skip to main content

1st Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Injury and Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by XDEEP

Name of Product:
1st stage scuba regulators
Hazard:

A defective screw on the turret connection can break, posing a risk of severe injury and drowning hazard for divers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 50 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TecDiveGear (XDEEP U.S. Distributor) toll-free at 888-610-0503 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at support@xdeep.pl or online at https://www.xdeep.eu/nx700-product-recall.html or at www.xdeep.eu and click on Safety Recall at bottom of page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 1st stage scuba regulators with model number NX700. The model number is inscribed on one side of the metal regulator and XDEEP is on the other.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba regulators and contact XDEEP for a full refund or free replacement. The replacement includes a different model. Consumers can return the recalled regulator to the place of purchase or contact TecDive Gear to obtain a parcel label to return the regulator for free. 1st Stage is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a broken turret connection screw. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent diving stores nationwide and online at tecdivegear.com from February 2019 through October 2022 for between $600 and $800.
Manufacturer(s):
XDEEP, of Poland
Importer(s):

Tec Dive Gear LLC, of Jackson, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
23-133
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
