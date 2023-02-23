1st Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Injury and Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by XDEEP

A defective screw on the turret connection can break, posing a risk of severe injury and drowning hazard for divers.
About 50 (In addition, about 10 were sold in Canada)
TecDiveGear (XDEEP U.S. Distributor) toll-free at 888-610-0503 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at support@xdeep.pl or online at https://www.xdeep.eu/nx700-product-recall.html or at www.xdeep.eu and click on Safety Recall at bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 1st stage scuba regulators with model number NX700. The model number is inscribed on one side of the metal regulator and XDEEP is on the other.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scuba regulators and contact XDEEP for a full refund or free replacement. The replacement includes a different model. Consumers can return the recalled regulator to the place of purchase or contact TecDive Gear to obtain a parcel label to return the regulator for free. 1st Stage is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received one report of a broken turret connection screw. No injuries have been reported.
Tec Dive Gear LLC, of Jackson, New Jersey
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.