myCharge Recalls Powerbanks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled myCharge Adventure Mega
  • Recalled myCharge Adventure Mega C
  • Recalled myCharge Razor Mega
  • Recalled myCharge Razor Mega C
  • Recalled myCharge Razor Super
  • Recalled myCharge Razor Super C
  • Recalled myCharge Razor Extreme PD
Name of Product:
myCharge powerbanks
Hazard:

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2021
Units:

67,000

Consumer Contact

myCharge toll-free at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at compliance@mycharge.com, or online at https://mycharge.com/pages/productsafety or www.mycharge.com and click on “PRODUCT SAFETY” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves seven models of myCharge powerbanks used for powering and recharging electronic devices that have a USB interface, such as tablets, cell phones, Bluetooth speakers, e-readers, etc. The powerbanks have an anodized metallic case that is blue, black or gray. “myCharge” is written on the front of the product case. The model name can be found on the back of the product case and on the bottom panel of the product packaging. The date code is printed on the outer packaging and the product case, except for the Adventure Mega and Adventure Mega C models where the date code is printed on the underside of a flap on the top of the product case.

The recalled powerbanks have the following model names, model numbers and date codes:

Model Name

Model Number

Date Codes

myCharge Adventure Mega

Model No. AVC20KG-A 

2818, 3718, 4018, or 4518

myCharge Adventure Mega C 

Model No. AVCQC20KG-A

2818

myCharge Razor Mega 

Model No. RZ20KK-A

3818, 4118, 4418, 4918, or 1719

myCharge Razor Mega C 

Model No. RZQC20KK-A

3818

myCharge Razor Super 

Model No. RZ24NK-A

0319

myCharge Razor Super C 

Model No. RZQC24NK-A

3319 or 3519

myCharge Razor Xtreme 

Model No. RZPD26BK-A

2818, 3718, or 3918

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled powerbanks and contact myCharge for instructions on returning the battery to obtain a refund in the form of an electronic voucher for the full purchase price plus a 25% bonus for redemption on www.mycharge.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

myCharge has received 30 reports of the powerbanks overheating, resulting in seven injuries, including burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users, and/or property damage to household flooring, walls and furniture. 

Sold At

Best Buy, Brainstorm, Hirsch Gifts, Hudson News, InMotion, Lapine, Power Sales, Projector World, and Target stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.mycharge.com and www.target.com and through the U.S. Marine Corps/Navy Exchange from August 2018 through December 2019 for between $70 and $100.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge, of Birmingham, Mich.

 

Recall number:
22-009
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

