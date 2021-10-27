myCharge Recalls Powerbanks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves seven models of myCharge powerbanks used for powering and recharging electronic devices that have a USB interface, such as tablets, cell phones, Bluetooth speakers, e-readers, etc. The powerbanks have an anodized metallic case that is blue, black or gray. “myCharge” is written on the front of the product case. The model name can be found on the back of the product case and on the bottom panel of the product packaging. The date code is printed on the outer packaging and the product case, except for the Adventure Mega and Adventure Mega C models where the date code is printed on the underside of a flap on the top of the product case.

The recalled powerbanks have the following model names, model numbers and date codes: