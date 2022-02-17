Zeno Recalls Infant Walkers Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

 Skip to main content

Name of Product:
Infant Walkers
Hazard:

The infant walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard. They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard. The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 1,355

Consumer Contact

Zeno Inc. by e-mail at cs@zeno999.com or sally@zeno999.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. The walkers have a black, teal, pink or gray frame; a gray or black seat and a white, teal or pink tray. Some styles have toy attachments and a push handle and “Babywalker” stitched on the seat back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Zeno via e-mail to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge. Upon receipt of the infant walker, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Zeno is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Walmart.com from October 2018 through August 2021 for between $130 and $160.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Zeno Inc., of Weymouth, Mass.

Recall number:
22-724
