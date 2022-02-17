Zeno Recalls Infant Walkers Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The infant walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard. They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard. The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.
About 1,355
Zeno Inc. by e-mail at cs@zeno999.com or sally@zeno999.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. The walkers have a black, teal, pink or gray frame; a gray or black seat and a white, teal or pink tray. Some styles have toy attachments and a push handle and “Babywalker” stitched on the seat back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Zeno via e-mail to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge. Upon receipt of the infant walker, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Zeno is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Zeno Inc., of Weymouth, Mass.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.