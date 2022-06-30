 Skip to main content

Yamaha Recalls Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
  • Recalled 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
Name of Product:
Model Year 2021 and 2022 Kodiak 700 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall Date:
June 30, 2022
Units:

About 3,500

Consumer Contact

Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or www.Yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model years 2021 and 2022 Kodiak 700 ATVs, model number YWF700 FWB. The single passenger vehicles were sold in green and orange, beige, green and black color combinations.  KODIAK 700 is printed on the sides of the vehicle and the model number under the seat near the air cleaner.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Yamaha to receive a trailer towing and hitch weight label. Yamaha is mailing the label with application instructions directly to consumers. Consumer can also contact an authorized Yamaha ATV dealer to schedule free label application. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 through April 2022 for between $10,500 and $11,500.
Importer(s):

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, California

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
22-753
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recalled 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
Yamaha Recalls Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicles are missing the "Maximum Loading Limit" label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle's trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

