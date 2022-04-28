Yamaha Recalls Competition Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The gear shift assembly can detach from the crankcase, resulting in unintentional gear shifting, posing a crash hazard.
About 760
Yamaha at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or at www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2022 Yamaha Competition Off-Road Motorcycle with model numbers YZ125N2L and YZ125N2ME. The motorcycles were sold in Blue and Monster Energy Racing Edition. The model number is printed on the right and left side of the motorcycle. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the frame steering head. The affected vehicles are in the following VIN range: ***CE34C***000301 through ***CE34C***004096.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
None reported
Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, of Cypress, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
