Yamaha Recalls Competition Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yamaha YZ125N2L
  • Recalled Yamaha YZ125N2ME
Name of Product:
Off-road motorcycles
Hazard:

The gear shift assembly can detach from the crankcase, resulting in unintentional gear shifting, posing a crash hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 28, 2022
Units:

About 760

Consumer Contact

Yamaha at 800-962-7926 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or at www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 2022 Yamaha Competition Off-Road Motorcycle with model numbers YZ125N2L and YZ125N2ME. The motorcycles were sold in Blue and Monster Energy Racing Edition. The model number is printed on the right and left side of the motorcycle. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the frame steering head. The affected vehicles are in the following VIN range: ***CE34C***000301 through ***CE34C***004096.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact their local Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Yamaha motorcycle dealers nationwide from July 2021 through January 2022 for between $6,900 and $7,100.
Importer(s):

Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, of Cypress, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
22-746
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

