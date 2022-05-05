 Skip to main content

WizWheelz Recalls GreenSpeed Magnum Recumbent Trikes with Quick Release Axles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL recumbent trikes with quick release front axles and replacement Quick Release Axles
Hazard:

The recalled recumbent trikes front axles were improperly assembled during manufacturing. The axles can come loose during use, causing the rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 340

Consumer Contact

WizWheelz at 800-945-9910 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@wizwheelz.com or online at https://greenspeed-trikes.com/2022/03/31/greenspeed-magnum-magnum-xl-axle-recall-immediate-action-required  or https://greenspeed-trikes.com/ and click on “Attention: Click Here for Important Magnum & Magnum XL Recall Notice” for more recall information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL model recumbent trikes with Sturmey-Archer drum brake quick release front axles. Magnum or Magnum XL are printed on the trikes. Sturmey-Archer is printed on the hub/wheel where the axle is attached. Serial numbers P21276160 through P21460262 are included in this recall. The recalled trikes are orange, blue or charcoal in color with a black seat and three wheels. The serial numbers are printed on the left dropout, which is a slot in the rear of the bike where the rear wheel attaches.  Consumers can check their serial numbers at https://greenspeed-trikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GreenSpeed-Magnum-Magnum-XL-Axle-Recall-Serial-Numbers-UPDATED.pdf

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free repair. The axles will be sent to GreenSpeed/WizWheelz for repair or replacement. The firm is contacting all known purchasers about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide from September 2021 through March 2022 for between $3,200 and $3,500 and replacement axles between May 2021 through March 2022 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
WizWheelz Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
22-131
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

