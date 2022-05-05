WizWheelz Recalls GreenSpeed Magnum Recumbent Trikes with Quick Release Axles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall involves GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL model recumbent trikes with Sturmey-Archer drum brake quick release front axles. Magnum or Magnum XL are printed on the trikes. Sturmey-Archer is printed on the hub/wheel where the axle is attached. Serial numbers P21276160 through P21460262 are included in this recall. The recalled trikes are orange, blue or charcoal in color with a black seat and three wheels. The serial numbers are printed on the left dropout, which is a slot in the rear of the bike where the rear wheel attaches. Consumers can check their serial numbers at https://greenspeed-trikes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GreenSpeed-Magnum-Magnum-XL-Axle-Recall-Serial-Numbers-UPDATED.pdf