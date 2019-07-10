Westfield Outdoor Recalls Tents Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops (Recall Alert)

Description:

The recall involves only the Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, the Instinct Outfitter and the Big Horn 6P tents supplied by Westfield Outdoor. The tents’ sizes range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet and are sold in green. The name, model number, date code (HF MMDDYY) providing the place and date of manufacture, and SKU of the tent, are printed on the inside of the tent on the sewn-in warning label. The tents are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside. The stove pipe exits the tent through the stove jack ring which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent.