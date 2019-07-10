 Skip to main content

Westfield Outdoor Recalls Tents Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x12' Outfitter Tent
  • Recalled Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x20' Outfitter Tent
  • Recalled Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 13'x27' Outfitter Tent
  • Recalled Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 10'x10' Outfitter Tent
  • Recalled Cabela’s Instinct 12’x16’ Outfitter Tent
  • Recalled Cabela’s Big Horn 6P Tent
  • Location of Stove Jack
  • Example of Stove Jack Ring
Name of Product:
Outfitter and Big Horn tents
Hazard:

The tent’s stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures from contact with a stove pipe and create smoke inside the tent, posing a risk of injury from smoke inhalation.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 14, 2022
Units:

About 5,050 (In addition, about 830 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Westfield Outdoor toll-free at 877-579-1550 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at bassprostovejack@westfieldoutdoors.com, online at www.basspro.com/shop/en/product-recall-information or at www.basspro.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves only the Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, the Instinct Outfitter and the Big Horn 6P tents supplied by Westfield Outdoor. The tents’ sizes range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet and are sold in green. The name, model number, date code (HF MMDDYY) providing the place and date of manufacture, and SKU of the tent, are printed on the inside of the tent on the sewn-in warning label. The tents are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside. The stove pipe exits the tent through the stove jack ring which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent.

Model Number

Product Name

Manufacture Dates

HW-20361 (SKU 2502967)

Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x12' Outfitter Tent

June 20, 2019 – June 25, 2020 and July 30, 2019 – July 3, 2020

HW-20361-M (SKU 2502968)

Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x20' Outfitter Tent

July 10, 2019 – June 25, 2020 

HW-20361-L (SKU 2502969)

Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 13'x27' Outfitter Tent

July 10, 2019 – June 25, 2020

HW-20361-S (SKU 2840973)

Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 10'x10' Outfitter Tent

March 25 and 30, 2020 

HW-60354 (SKU 2502617)

Cabela’s Instinct 12’ x 16’ Outfitter Tent

July 30, 2019

HW-20482 (SKU 268872)

Cabela’s Big Horn 6P Tent

June 15, 2020
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using a wood stove inside the tents and contact Westfield Outdoor for a free replacement stove jack ring. Consumers can remove the old stove jack ring from the tent and install the replacement ring by following the instructions provided with the replacement ring. Westfield Outdoor is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Westfield has received three reports of the stove jack ring deteriorating due to heat and creating smoke, and one report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping.

Sold At:
Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops nationwide and online at www.cabelas.com and www.basspro.com from August 2019 through November 2020 for between $900 and $1,500.
Importer(s):

Bass Pro, LLC, of Springfield, Mo.

Distributor(s):
Westfield Outdoor, Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-758
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

