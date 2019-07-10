Westfield Outdoor Recalls Tents Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops (Recall Alert)

The tent’s stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures from contact with a stove pipe and create smoke inside the tent, posing a risk of injury from smoke inhalation.
About 5,050 (In addition, about 830 in Canada)
Westfield Outdoor toll-free at 877-579-1550 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at bassprostovejack@westfieldoutdoors.com, online at www.basspro.com/shop/en/product-recall-information or at www.basspro.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves only the Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, the Instinct Outfitter and the Big Horn 6P tents supplied by Westfield Outdoor. The tents’ sizes range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet and are sold in green. The name, model number, date code (HF MMDDYY) providing the place and date of manufacture, and SKU of the tent, are printed on the inside of the tent on the sewn-in warning label. The tents are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside. The stove pipe exits the tent through the stove jack ring which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent.
|
Model Number
|
Product Name
|
Manufacture Dates
|
HW-20361 (SKU 2502967)
|
Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x12' Outfitter Tent
|
June 20, 2019 – June 25, 2020 and July 30, 2019 – July 3, 2020
|
HW-20361-M (SKU 2502968)
|
Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 12'x20' Outfitter Tent
|
July 10, 2019 – June 25, 2020
|
HW-20361-L (SKU 2502969)
|
Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 13'x27' Outfitter Tent
|
July 10, 2019 – June 25, 2020
|
HW-20361-S (SKU 2840973)
|
Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak 10'x10' Outfitter Tent
|
March 25 and 30, 2020
|
HW-60354 (SKU 2502617)
|
Cabela’s Instinct 12’ x 16’ Outfitter Tent
|
July 30, 2019
|
HW-20482 (SKU 268872)
|
Cabela’s Big Horn 6P Tent
|
June 15, 2020
Consumers should immediately stop using a wood stove inside the tents and contact Westfield Outdoor for a free replacement stove jack ring. Consumers can remove the old stove jack ring from the tent and install the replacement ring by following the instructions provided with the replacement ring. Westfield Outdoor is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Westfield has received three reports of the stove jack ring deteriorating due to heat and creating smoke, and one report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping.
Bass Pro, LLC, of Springfield, Mo.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.