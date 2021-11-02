 Skip to main content

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Bacteria Identified in this Outbreak Linked to Two Deaths

  • UPC 84140411420 Lavender and Chamomile
  • UPC 84140411421 Lemon and Mandarin
  • UPC 84140411422 Lavender
  • UPC 84140411423 Peppermint
  • UPC 84140411424 Lime and Eucalyptus
  • UPC 84140411425 Sandalwood and Vanilla
Name of Product:
Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones
Hazard:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that bacteria in a recalled aromatherapy room spray in a Georgia melioidosis patient’s home genetically matches the bacterial strains in the patient, and three other patients in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.  The Georgia and Kansas patients died.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 02, 2021
Units:

About 3,900

Consumer Contact

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information. Walmart Inc. uses the brand Better Homes and Gardens, a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation, under license. Make inquiries and returns to Walmart. 

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. – Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the presence in two bottles of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested a version of the product and determined that it contained the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S., including two deaths. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, including a child fatality. 

Samples taken by CDC from a bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Lavender & Chamomile scent in the home of the Georgia victim found the presence of these dangerous bacteria. Further CDC testing showed that the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the bottle matches those of the bacteria identified in the four patients. This allows CDC to confirm the spray or one of its ingredients caused the four melioidosis infections.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy,” is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle. The aromatherapy room spray was sold with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers: 

Walmart has stopped sale of the product. The product was made in India
 

Consistent with CDC’s guidance, consumers are urged to:

  1. Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle.
  2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
  3. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer, bleach can be used if desired.
  4. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner.
  5. Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens. Wash hands thoroughly after removing gloves.


See CDC’s press release here.   

 

Remedy:

Return product to Walmart for destruction and receive a full refund and $20 Walmart Gift Card.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled aromatherapy room spray, double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle. When handling the product or cleaning contaminated surfaces, please follow the CDC guidance below.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

CDC tested a version of the product and determined that it contained the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S., including two deaths. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, including a child fatality.

Sold At

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-007
