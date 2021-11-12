 Skip to main content

VidaXL Recalls Ladders for Above-Ground Pools Due to Fall and Drowning Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled VidaXL Steel Pool Ladders (SKU 93188)
  • Recalled VidaXL Steel Pool Ladders (SKU 93122)
Name of Product:
VidaXL Steel Pool Ladders
Hazard:

The steps of the ladder can loosen during use, posing fall and drowning hazards to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 12, 2021
Units:

About 3,200

Consumer Contact

VidaXL LLC toll-free at 1-888-854-0905 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@vidaxl.com, or visit us online at www.vidaxl.com and click RECALL for more information or by visiting https://www.vidaxl.com/product-recalls.html.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of VidaXL stainless steel pool ladders. The ladders measures 47 inches for above-ground pools with item numbers (SKU) 93122 and 93188 printed alongside the vidaXL.com logo on the horizontal bar in the A-frame. The ladders have an A-shape and attach over the above ground pool edge. There are two gray or blue non-skid plastic steps on each side of the ladder.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool ladders and contact VidaXL for a full refund. VidaXL is contacting all purchasers directly and will instruct consumers to remove two of the ladder’s steps and dispose of the steps and ladder in the trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of falls off the pool ladders. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Online at vidaxl.com from February 2021 through August 2021 for about $90.

 

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

VidaXL LLC, of Rialto, Calif.

Recall number:
22-708
