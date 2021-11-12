VidaXL Recalls Ladders for Above-Ground Pools Due to Fall and Drowning Hazards (Recall Alert)

The steps of the ladder can loosen during use, posing fall and drowning hazards to the user.
About 3,200
VidaXL LLC toll-free at 1-888-854-0905 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@vidaxl.com, or visit us online at www.vidaxl.com and click RECALL for more information or by visiting https://www.vidaxl.com/product-recalls.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of VidaXL stainless steel pool ladders. The ladders measures 47 inches for above-ground pools with item numbers (SKU) 93122 and 93188 printed alongside the vidaXL.com logo on the horizontal bar in the A-frame. The ladders have an A-shape and attach over the above ground pool edge. There are two gray or blue non-skid plastic steps on each side of the ladder.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool ladders and contact VidaXL for a full refund. VidaXL is contacting all purchasers directly and will instruct consumers to remove two of the ladder’s steps and dispose of the steps and ladder in the trash.
The firm has received four reports of falls off the pool ladders. No injuries have been reported.
Online at vidaxl.com from February 2021 through August 2021 for about $90.
VidaXL LLC, of Rialto, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.