Vichy Laboratoires Recalls LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoules Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass packaging of the small, sealed vials (ampoules) can weaken over time and break when opened, posing a laceration hazard to fingers and hands.
About 206,200
Vichy Laboratoires USA toll-free at 844-973-0595 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.vichyusa.com/customer-service/contact-us.html or www.vichyusa.com and click on Customer Service and then on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (10 pack) and Liftactiv Peptide-C Ampoules 1.8ml (30 pack) which are facial serums. The serum is packaged in amber-colored glass ampoules with the following batch numbers: 54T61Q, 54T91Q, 54TD1Q, 54TD2Q, 54TN1Q, 54TN2Q, 54TN3Q, 54TO1Q, 54U11Q, 54U12Q, 54U21Q, 54U31Q, 54U32Q, 54U41S, 54U42S, 54U51S, 54U52S,54U53S,54U54S,54U61S, 54U72S, 54U91S, 54U62S, 54U92S, 54UD1S, 54UO1S, 54W11S, 54W12S, 54W13S, 54W21S. The batch number is printed on the bottom or side of the pack.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Vichy USA Consumer Care for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 35 reports of injuries, including one injury involving a cut to a person’s hand requiring stitches.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
