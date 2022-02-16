Valco Baby Recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

The stroller’s front wheels can break off while in use, causing the strollers to fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.
About 1,290
Valco Baby at 800-610-7850 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or anytime online at www.valcobaby.com/recall or www.valcobaby.com and click on Recall or by email at recall@valcobaby.com for more information and to order a replacement set of wheels.
Recall Details
This recall includes Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend strollers in charcoal, gray, night and denim colors. The recalled strollers have an order, model or batch number printed on the label permanently affixed to the strollers’ frame. Strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885 or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872 or N0001 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Valco Baby to receive a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions for replacement. Valco Baby is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Valco Baby has received 207 reports of front wheels cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Unique Baby Products USA LLC, d/b/a Valco Baby, of Brooklyn, New York
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
