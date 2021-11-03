Usines Giant Factories Recalls Gas Water Heaters with Emerson Control Valves Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Description:

The recall involves propane and natural gas water heaters in 40, 50, and 75 gallon capacities. The recalled water heaters are white with a red “Giant” logo decal on the front. The water heaters have a nameplate near the Emerson gas control valve with the following model number ranges. UG40-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG40-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P2U-US, UG50-38TFPDV1-N2U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-P2U-US.

The control valves are black with a white “Emerson” logo on the front. The Emerson control valve model numbers and date code are located on a label on the right-hand side of the bracket holding the Emerson control valve to the gas water heater. The recalled control valve model numbers are 37H73A-301P1 (natural gas) and 37H74A-301P1 (propane) with a date code between 1821 and 1839.