Usines Giant Factories Recalls Gas Water Heaters with Emerson Control Valves Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The heater’s Emerson control valves can fail to close properly, causing soot to accumulate on the burner, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.
About 168 (in addition, about 10,832 were sold in Canada)
Giant at 800 363-9354 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, or e-mail at recall@giantinc.com. or online at www.giantinc.com then click on “Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page, or click on https://giantinc.com/en/recall-information.
Recall Details
The recall involves propane and natural gas water heaters in 40, 50, and 75 gallon capacities. The recalled water heaters are white with a red “Giant” logo decal on the front. The water heaters have a nameplate near the Emerson gas control valve with the following model number ranges. UG40-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG40-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P2U-US, UG50-38TFPDV1-N2U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-P2U-US.
The control valves are black with a white “Emerson” logo on the front. The Emerson control valve model numbers and date code are located on a label on the right-hand side of the bracket holding the Emerson control valve to the gas water heater. The recalled control valve model numbers are 37H73A-301P1 (natural gas) and 37H74A-301P1 (propane) with a date code between 1821 and 1839.
Consumers should immediately contact Usines Giant Factories, who will arrange to have the Emerson control valve replaced by a certified technician, and to receive a free replacement valve. Consumers who continue to use the water heaters while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
None reported in the United States. Usines Giant Factories has received 20 reports of incidents with the Emerson control valves in Canada, including one report necessitating medical attention due to the release of carbon monoxide.
BGM Supply, Utica NY, Central NY Plumbing & Heating Supply, Whitesboro, New York and Maryland Pipe & Supply Company, Hancock, Maryland from June 2018 through July 2020 for between $840 to $2,100.
Control Valves: White-Rodgers, a division of Emerson Electric Co., Saint Louis, Missouri; Gas Water Heaters: Usines Giant Factories Inc.., of Canada
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
