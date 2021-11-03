 Skip to main content

Usines Giant Factories Recalls Gas Water Heaters with Emerson Control Valves Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

  • Recalled Usines Giant Factories Water Heaters
  • Recalled Usines Giant Factories hHeater product label
  • Recalled Emerson Control Valve
  • Model Number and Date Code of the Control Valves
Name of Product:
Usines Giant Factories Gas Water Heaters with Emerson control valves
Hazard:

The heater’s Emerson control valves can fail to close properly, causing soot to accumulate on the burner, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 03, 2021
Units:

About 168 (in addition, about 10,832 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Giant at 800 363-9354 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, or e-mail at recall@giantinc.com. or online at www.giantinc.com then click on “Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page, or click on https://giantinc.com/en/recall-information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves propane and natural gas water heaters in 40, 50, and 75 gallon capacities. The recalled water heaters are white with a red “Giant” logo decal on the front. The water heaters have a nameplate near the Emerson gas control valve with the following model number ranges. UG40-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG40-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P1U-US, UG50-38LFPV2-P2U-US, UG50-38TFPDV1-N2U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N1U-US, UG50-40LFPV2-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-N2U-US, UG75-76MEPV1-P2U-US.

The control valves are black with a white “Emerson” logo on the front.  The Emerson control valve model numbers and date code are located on a label on the right-hand side of the bracket holding the Emerson control valve to the gas water heater.  The recalled control valve model numbers are 37H73A-301P1 (natural gas) and 37H74A-301P1 (propane) with a date code between 1821 and 1839.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Usines Giant Factories, who will arrange to have the Emerson control valve replaced by a certified technician, and to receive a free replacement valve. Consumers who continue to use the water heaters while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the United States. Usines Giant Factories has received 20 reports of incidents with the Emerson control valves in Canada, including one report necessitating medical attention due to the release of carbon monoxide.

Sold At

BGM Supply, Utica NY, Central NY Plumbing & Heating Supply, Whitesboro, New York and Maryland Pipe & Supply Company, Hancock, Maryland from June 2018 through July 2020 for between $840 to $2,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Control Valves: White-Rodgers, a division of Emerson Electric Co., Saint Louis, Missouri; Gas Water Heaters: Usines Giant Factories Inc.., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Heater (Canada), Valve (Mexico)
Recall number:
22-016
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Usines Giant Factories Water Heaters
Usines Giant Factories Recalls Gas Water Heaters with Emerson Control Valves Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The heater’s Emerson control valves can fail to close properly, causing soot to accumulate on the burner, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

UPC 84140411420 Lavender and Chamomile
Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Bacteria Identified in this Outbreak Linked to Two Deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that bacteria in a recalled aromatherapy room spray in a Georgia melioidosis patient’s home genetically matches the bacterial strains in the patient, and three other patients in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.  The Georgia and Kansas patients died.

Recalled B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.  

Recalled Andecor Girls Tye Dye Soft Area Rug
Tye Dye Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by And Beyond; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled YOH Super Soft Purple Rug
Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Suellen Roosevein; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The rug fails to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.   

Recalled dormakaba Delayed Egress Locks
dormakaba Recalls Delayed Egress Locks Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency

The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov