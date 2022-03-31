Universal Security Instruments Recalls Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to Hazardous Levels of Carbon Monoxide

The alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, poisonous gas.
About 8,000
Universal Security Instruments toll-free at 877-220-0046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.universalsecurity.com/reg-form-2022/alert/ or at www.universalsecurity.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models and two date codes of Universal Security Instruments 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarms. Model MPC322S has 10-year sealed batteries and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09. Model MPC122S is a hardwired alarm with 10-year sealed battery backup and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02. The brand name “UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.” or “USI ELECTRIC” is printed on the front of the alarms above “Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarm.” The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarms.
Consumers should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.
Universal Security Instruments has received two reports of units that failed to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specified time requirement. No injuries have been reported.
Universal Security Instruments Inc., of Owings Mills, Maryland
