Universal Security Instruments Recalls Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to Hazardous Levels of Carbon Monoxide

Bottles labeled as Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze were improperly filled with a product containing methanol. These improperly filled bottles do not have the mandatory cautionary label for products containing methanol warnings, including that the vapors are harmful and the product can be fatal or cause blindness if swallowed. Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to adequately remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion. Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested.