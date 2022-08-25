Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The bicycle’s carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards.
About 3,200 bicycles/900 aftermarket handlebar stems (In addition, about 530 bicycles/115 aftermarket handlebar/stems in Canada)
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls or www.trekbikes.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves carbon fiber handlebars installed on MY 22 Speed Concept SLR bicycles and Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems installed on MY 21 and MY 22 Emonda SLR bicycles and distributed in the aftermarket under the same name. Trek is printed on the bicycle’s frame. The following model year bikes are included in this recall:
|
Model Year
|
Description/SKU
|
2022
|
Speed Concept SLR 9
Speed Concept SLR 9 eTap
Speed Concept SLR 7
Speed Concept SLR 7 eTap
Speed Concept SLR 6 eTap
|
(All 2022 Speed Concept stock & P1 colorways are affected.)
|
2021
|
Emonda SLR 6
Emonda SLR 6 eTap
Emonda SLR 7
Emonda SLR 7 eTap
Emonda SLR 8
Emonda SLR 9
Emonda SLR 9 eTap
|
(All MY21-22 Emonda SLR stock & P1 colorways are affected.)
|
2022
|
Emonda SLR 6 eTap
Emonda SLR 7
Emonda SLR 7 eTap
Emonda SLR 9
Emonda SLR 9 eTap
|
2020
2021
2022
|
Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and aftermarket handlebar/stems and contact their local authorized Trek retailer for a free repair.
Trek has received 37 reports of broken carbon handlebars, including one report of injury involving scrapes and bruises.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, Waterloo, Wisconsin
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
