 Skip to main content

Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

  • Recalled Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem
  • Recalled MY 21-22 Emonda SLR bicycles
  • Recalled Trek bike handlebar (location of cracks)
  • Recalled MY22 Speed Concept SLR bicycle
Name of Product:
Trek Model Year 2022 Speed Concept SLR and MY 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles and MY 2020-2021-2022 aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems
Hazard:

The bicycle’s carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 3,200 bicycles/900 aftermarket handlebar stems (In addition, about 530 bicycles/115 aftermarket handlebar/stems in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls or www.trekbikes.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves carbon fiber handlebars installed on MY 22 Speed Concept SLR bicycles and Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems installed on MY 21 and MY 22 Emonda SLR bicycles and distributed in the aftermarket under the same name. Trek is printed on the bicycle’s frame. The following model year bikes are included in this recall: 




 

Model Year

Description/SKU

2022

Speed Concept SLR 9

Speed Concept SLR 9 eTap

Speed Concept SLR 7

Speed Concept SLR 7 eTap

Speed Concept SLR 6 eTap

 Recalled Item

(All 2022 Speed Concept stock & P1 colorways are affected.)

2021

  

Emonda SLR 6

Emonda SLR 6 eTap

Emonda SLR 7

Emonda SLR 7 eTap

Emonda SLR 8

Emonda SLR 9

Emonda SLR 9 eTap

  Recalled Item

(All MY21-22 Emonda SLR stock & P1 colorways are affected.)

2022

Emonda SLR 6 eTap

Emonda SLR 7

Emonda SLR 7 eTap

Emonda SLR 9

Emonda SLR 9 eTap

2020

2021

2022

Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem

 Recalled Item

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and aftermarket handlebar/stems and contact their local authorized Trek retailer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Trek has received 37 reports of broken carbon handlebars, including one report of injury involving scrapes and bruises.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide and online at trekbikes.com and other online retailers from May 2020 through June 2022 for between $8,800 and $13,500 for Speed Concept SLR models; from about $6,700 to $13,000 for Emonda SLR models and about $680 for the Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem sold separately.
Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, Waterloo, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Taiwan, Germany and United States (bicycles) and China (handlebars)
Recall number:
22-209
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem
Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The bicycle’s carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards. 

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS snowmobile
Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch bolt can break, causing the clutch assembly components to separate, creating a projectile risk and posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Agit Global model years 2015 and 2016 Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

The paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.

Recalled Front Footpad for Onewheel GT self-balancing electric skateboard
Future Motion Recalls Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards Due to Bystander Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The footpad can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion and the skateboard can unexpectedly continue to operate, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Recalled ceramic pulley on 02 Switchblade Kite
Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicle
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation, which can result in sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product