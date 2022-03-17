ToolGuards Portable Water Immersion Heaters Recalled Due to Shock, Electrocution and Fire Hazards; Imported by FXswede AB; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The water immersion heater can overheat, melt or catch fire, posing shock, electrocution and fire hazards.
Email at recall@fxswede.com or online at www.toolguards.comand click on “Portable Immersion Heater Recall” for more information or https://toolguards.com/portable-immersion-heater-recall/.
Recall Details
This recall involves ToolGuards portable water immersion heaters with a built-in thermostat. The recalled water immersion heaters have TOOLGUARDS, Model TG_IMH_01 and Batch Number PO100301 printed on a silver label on the black plastic base of the unit. The portable water immersion heater is used to heat water in foot baths, pools, water buckets, and similar locations.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable water immersion heaters and contact FXswede AB for a full refund. Consumers should unplug the water immersion heaters, cut the electrical cord and submit a photo of the water immersion heater and the cut cord, and the Amazon order number if available, to the firm at recall@fxswede.com as proof of destruction and to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled water immersion heater and the cut cord after submitting proof of destruction. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 19 reports of the recalled water immersion heaters overheating, melting or catching fire and two reports of consumers being shocked.
FXswede AB, of Sweden
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
