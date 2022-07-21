 Skip to main content

The Hammock Source Recalls Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

  • Recalled Key West Knock Down Hammock Stand in Bronze
Name of Product:
Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands
Hazard:

The weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 21, 2022
Units:

About 32,500

Consumer Contact

The Hammock Source toll-free at 888-744-4366 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email Standrecall@keywest-hammocks.com, online at www.keywest-hammocks/standrecall.com or www.keywest-hammocks.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves hammock stands made of eight pieces of steel tubing powder coated in bronze. The hammock stands measure about 180 inches long by 48 inches wide by 48 inches tall. The hammock stands were sold under the Key West brand with the model code KW-KDBRZ. The Hammock Source, the model code and “Steel Hammock Stand” are printed on a white label on the outer package near the carry handle.  The hammock stands were sold only as stands without hammocks.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammock stands and contact The Hammock Source for instructions on receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Hammock Source has received nine reports of the stands breaking at the base including two reports of scrapes and bruises. 

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from October 2020 through May 2022 for about $120.
Distributor(s):
Hatteras Hammocks, Inc. dba The Hammock Source
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-186
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

