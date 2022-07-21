The Hammock Source Recalls Key West Knock Down Hammock Stands Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard.
The Hammock Source toll-free at 888-744-4366 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email Standrecall@keywest-hammocks.com, online at www.keywest-hammocks/standrecall.com or www.keywest-hammocks.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves hammock stands made of eight pieces of steel tubing powder coated in bronze. The hammock stands measure about 180 inches long by 48 inches wide by 48 inches tall. The hammock stands were sold under the Key West brand with the model code KW-KDBRZ. The Hammock Source, the model code and “Steel Hammock Stand” are printed on a white label on the outer package near the carry handle. The hammock stands were sold only as stands without hammocks.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hammock stands and contact The Hammock Source for instructions on receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.
The Hammock Source has received nine reports of the stands breaking at the base including two reports of scrapes and bruises.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
