The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 10,850 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)
The Children's Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.childrensplace.com/us/content/recall-information or www.childrensplace.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers 2-Pack. The Dino Romper is a blue short-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey featuring a dinosaur on the left chest and was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M. The Camo Romper Two Pack was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M and contained one gray long-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey in a camouflage print and one gray short-sleeve romper with black shoulders and sleeves. The Baby Boy Dino style number 3031536 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment. The Baby Boy Camo Romper 2-Pack style number 3026902 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return the rompers to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. The company will send an email notice to all customers who bought the product on the firm’s website with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the recalled products.
The firm has received two reports of snaps detaching from the rompers. No injuries have been reported.
The Children's Place, of Secaucus, New Jersey
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.