 Skip to main content

The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Baby Boy Dino Romper in Blue
  • Recalled Baby Boy Romper Two-Pack in Gray Camouflage and Gray/Black
Name of Product:
Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers Two Pack
Hazard:

The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 23, 2022
Units:

About 10,850 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

The Children's Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.childrensplace.com/us/content/recall-information or www.childrensplace.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers 2-Pack. The Dino Romper is a blue short-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey featuring a dinosaur on the left chest and was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M. The Camo Romper Two Pack was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M and contained one gray long-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey in a camouflage print and one gray short-sleeve romper with black shoulders and sleeves. The Baby Boy Dino style number 3031536 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment. The Baby Boy Camo Romper 2-Pack style number 3026902 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return the rompers to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. The company will send an email notice to all customers who bought the product on the firm’s website with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the recalled products.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of snaps detaching from the rompers. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Baby Boy Dino Rompers were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $25. The Camo Rompers Two Pack were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com and Amazon from January 2022 through June 2022 for about $35.
Importer(s):

The Children's Place, of Secaucus, New Jersey  

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-170
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Baby Boy Dino Romper in Blue
The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen 500 mg, 150 Count Bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen 650mg, 225 count bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Loulou Lollipop tight-fitting pajamas - long-sleeves, avocado print
Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product