The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Baby Boy Dino Rompers and Baby Boy Camo Rompers 2-Pack. The Dino Romper is a blue short-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey featuring a dinosaur on the left chest and was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M. The Camo Romper Two Pack was sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 9-12M, 12-18M, and 18-24M and contained one gray long-sleeve romper made of 100 percent cotton jersey in a camouflage print and one gray short-sleeve romper with black shoulders and sleeves. The Baby Boy Dino style number 3031536 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment. The Baby Boy Camo Romper 2-Pack style number 3026902 can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the garment.