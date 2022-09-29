Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

The PTV’s steering knuckles and A-arms can break during or after an impact and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 34,000
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com, or online at https://ezgo.txtsv.com and click on “Recall Information” or https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles. Recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5656874 through 5656886 and 5659215 through 5700741. The vehicle’s serial number is printed near the base of the steering column. These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used primarily to transport people.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PTVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
Textron has received 335 reports of incidents of the steering knuckles and A-arms on the PTVs breaking, including one incident that resulted in two reports of abrasion injuries.
