Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV), Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The rear seat structure of the PTV can fail, resulting in the rear seat tilting unexpectedly, posing fall and injury hazards to the riders.
About 280
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://ezgo.txtsv.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page, or https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model-year 2022 E-Z-GO Freedom RXV ELiTE, Freedom RXV Gas, and Freedom RXV 48V personal transportation vehicles with a rear-facing seat. Recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5633701 to 5651753. The vehicle’s serial number can be found near the base of the steering column. These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used primarily to transport people.
Consumers should immediately stop using the rear facing seat of their recalled vehicle and contact Textron for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly to coordinate a free repair program with dealers to inspect and replace the recalled vehicle’s rear seat frame.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
