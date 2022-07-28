 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicle
  • Recalled 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600
  • The VIN is located on the front right hand frame tube beside the right hand shock.
Name of Product:
Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation, which can result in sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 1,750 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls, or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model year 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, STRATA Camo and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number 

 (VIN) is located on the front right hand frame tube beside the right hand shock. The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include the following:

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2022

Arctic Cat Alterra 600

NT200101

NT201133

2022

Tracker 600

NT200101

NT201363

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free repair.  Textron will send consumers instructions along with a replacement 20 Amp fuse, and a new label for the fuse box. Consumers can also bring the vehicle to an authorized repair shop or dealer to have the repair performed free of charge. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of fuses blowing while a vehicle was in use.  No accidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Arctic Cat Alterra was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from July 2021 through May 2022. The Tracker 600 was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Tracker dealers nationwide from July 2021 through May 2022. The recalled ATVs sold for between $7,400 to $10,400.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-763
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled ceramic pulley on 02 Switchblade Kite
Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicle
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation, which can result in sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled 2022 KTM 125 SX
KTM North America Recalls Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The motorcycle’s connecting rod can break, posing crash and injury hazards.  

Recalled Pieps Pro BT and Powder BT Avalanche Transceivers
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS and Black Diamond Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

The recalled transceivers may not switch from SEND mode into SEARCH mode. If this were to occur, the device would not be able to locate a skier in an avalanche, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Recalled LRB Leg Loops (Model# MRBLL1)
Crye Precision Recalls LRB™ Leg Loops Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The buckle on the leg loops, when worn with a load-rated belt, can loosen and slip, posing a fall hazard.  

Recalled Aqua Lung i330R dive computer
Aqualung Recalls i330R SCUBA Diving Computers Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The recalled diving computers can fail to adjust to the user's altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet, posing injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.  

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product