Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves model year 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model year 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, STRATA Camo and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number

(VIN) is located on the front right hand frame tube beside the right hand shock. The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include the following: