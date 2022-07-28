Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation, which can result in sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.
About 1,750 (In addition, about 550 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls, or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2022 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model year 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, STRATA Camo and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number
(VIN) is located on the front right hand frame tube beside the right hand shock. The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include the following:
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
VIN End
|
2022
|
Arctic Cat Alterra 600
|
NT200101
|
NT201133
|
2022
|
Tracker 600
|
NT200101
|
NT201363
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free repair. Textron will send consumers instructions along with a replacement 20 Amp fuse, and a new label for the fuse box. Consumers can also bring the vehicle to an authorized repair shop or dealer to have the repair performed free of charge. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received five reports of fuses blowing while a vehicle was in use. No accidents or injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
