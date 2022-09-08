 Skip to main content

Tethrd Recalls One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Stick
  • Location of Serial Number on Recalled Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 rope containment system
Name of Product:
Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks
Hazard:

Under pressure, one or more of the climbing stick’s steps can crack causing them to break, posing fall and injury hazards to users. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 08, 2022
Units:

About 7,700

Consumer Contact

Tethrd collect at 612-643-9331 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; or email at testing@tethrdnation.com or online at https://tethrdnation.com/safety-recall-notice/ or https://www.tethrdnation.com and click “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2022 model year Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 climbing sticks with serial numbers ranging from THSP-TONE-010000 to THSP-TONE-017749. The serial number is located on the back side of the rope locking system (Dynaloc). The rope locking system is the black rectangle on the side of the stick with the silver Tethrd logo.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing sticks and contact the manufacturer for instructions on returning the recalled products at no cost to the consumer.  The manufacturer will have the stick tested and if determined not to conform to manufacturer’s specifications, will be replaced at no cost to the consumer. Tethrd is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tethrd has received five reports of a step breaking. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:
Online at www.tethrdnation.com from June 2022 through July 2022 for between $140 and $350.
Distributor(s):
Tethrd LLC, of Columbia, Tennessee
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-770
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

