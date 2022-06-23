 Skip to main content

Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Coda pendant light fixtures
Name of Product:
Coda pendant light fixtures
Hazard:

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 23, 2022
Units:

About 670 (In addition, about 11 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Tech Lighting toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at techlightingcs@visualcomfortco.com, or online at www.techlighting.com/recall or www.techlighting.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the home page for more information. Tech Lighting is contacting all known purchasers by mailed letters.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recalled Coda pendant is a clear or smoke glass suspended light fixture that provides general illumination and is available in two sizes, large (40” high and weighs 7 lbs) and small (21” high and weighs 4 lbs). The model/item number is on the light fixture packaging. The light uses an integrated LED light source. The recall involves the following model numbers:

 

Item Number 

Description 

700TDCDAPLCCS-LED930 

Coda Large, Clear Glass 

700TDCDAPLKCS-LED930 

Coda Large, Smoke Glass 

700TDCDAPSCCS-LED930 

Coda Small, Clear Glass 

700TDCDAPSKCS-LED930 

Coda Small, Smoke Glass 

365TDMISC4052 

Custom spare part LED module with 20’ cord 

365TDCODALS-A 

Spare part LED module 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the recalled light fixtures and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service.  Upon submitting the invoice to Tech Lighting for the installation charges, consumers will receive a reimbursement check.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the pendant light fixtures detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent lighting stores nationwide and online at build.com, Circa Lighting and Y Lighting from December 2020 through March 2022 for between $570 and $840.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Xiongyi Precision Metalworking Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

VC Brands LLC, of Skokie, Illinois 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-751
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Racks
Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

One of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls. 

Recalled Coda pendant light fixtures
Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Recalled Times Tienda Children’s Desk in pink
​Times Tienda Recalls Children’s Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard​

Surface paint on the desks and chairs contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. The desks and chairs also fail to comply with the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs
Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs (Recall Alert)

The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard. 

Recalled Nectar Premier mattress
Elite Comfort Solutions Recalls Nectar® Premier Mattresses Due to Failure to Meet Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at NectarSleep.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses failed to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled LUXE+WILLOW heated blanket
MWA Recalls LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The blanket can overheat if left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards.  

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product