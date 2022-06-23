Tech Lighting Recalls Coda Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The glass Coda pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
About 670 (In addition, about 11 were sold in Canada)
Tech Lighting toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at techlightingcs@visualcomfortco.com, or online at www.techlighting.com/recall or www.techlighting.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the home page for more information. Tech Lighting is contacting all known purchasers by mailed letters.
Recall Details
The recalled Coda pendant is a clear or smoke glass suspended light fixture that provides general illumination and is available in two sizes, large (40” high and weighs 7 lbs) and small (21” high and weighs 4 lbs). The model/item number is on the light fixture packaging. The light uses an integrated LED light source. The recall involves the following model numbers:
|
Item Number
|
Description
|
700TDCDAPLCCS-LED930
|
Coda Large, Clear Glass
|
700TDCDAPLKCS-LED930
|
Coda Large, Smoke Glass
|
700TDCDAPSCCS-LED930
|
Coda Small, Clear Glass
|
700TDCDAPSKCS-LED930
|
Coda Small, Smoke Glass
|
365TDMISC4052
|
Custom spare part LED module with 20’ cord
|
365TDCODALS-A
|
Spare part LED module
Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the recalled light fixtures and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service. Upon submitting the invoice to Tech Lighting for the installation charges, consumers will receive a reimbursement check.
The firm has received two reports of the pendant light fixtures detaching. No injuries have been reported.
VC Brands LLC, of Skokie, Illinois
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
