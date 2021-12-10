Target Recalls Decorative Mailbox Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox. The mailbox was sold in red or white and measures about 7 inches in length, 3 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The words “Letters to Santa” are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters. The product item number is printed on the white sticker located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online. Mailboxes with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number Product Name 234-17-8556 Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox – Red or White 234-20-9275 Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes - Red & White (2 Count)



