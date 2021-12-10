 Skip to main content

Target Recalls Decorative Mailbox Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox -front
  • Recalled Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox -back
  • Recalled Bullseye’s Playground Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox product labels
Name of Product:
Letters to Santa Mailbox
Hazard:

The mail slot on the mailbox can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 10, 2021
Units:

About 174,300

Consumer Contact

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily or online at https://help.target.com/help/productrecallpage or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox. The mailbox was sold in red or white and measures about 7 inches in length, 3 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The words “Letters to Santa” are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters. The product item number is printed on the white sticker located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online. Mailboxes with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

 

Item Number

Product Name

234-17-8556

Letters to Santa Metal Mailbox – Red or White

234-20-9275

Letters to Santa Metal Mailboxes - Red & White (2 Count)


 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mailbox and return it to any Target Store for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the mailbox for a full refund in the form of a Target gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven  incidents of lacerations with three requiring medical attention.

Sold At

Target stores nationwide for the single mailbox and online at www.target.com for the two-count mailboxes from October 2021 through November 2021 for $5 (single mailbox) and $10 (two-count mailboxes).

Manufacturer(s):

Mast Work Handicraft Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Recall number:
22-029
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

