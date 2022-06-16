TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The chairs can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 30,600
Recall Details
This recall involves nest swing egg chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain. The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating and a hangtag with the brand name “Martha Stewart” or “Tommy Bahama.” Eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow. One of the following style numbers is printed on a second hangtag attached to the product: PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to disassemble and dispose of the chair to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.
The firm has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries, including cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
The TJX Companies Inc., Framingham, Mass.
