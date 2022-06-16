 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

  • Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6501)
  • Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6503)
  • Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6503N)
  • Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6505)
  • Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6506)
Name of Product:
Nest Swing Egg Chairs
Hazard:

The chairs can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 30,600 

 

Consumer Contact

Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019; T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at  www.tjmaxx.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019; HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls; Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page or at https://us.homesense.com/recalls.  Customers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves nest swing egg chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands.  The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain.  The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating and a hangtag with the brand name “Martha Stewart” or “Tommy Bahama.”  Eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow.  One of the following style numbers is printed on a second hangtag attached to the product: PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510.   

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to disassemble and dispose of the chair to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries, including cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Sold At:
Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from December 2018 through April 2022 for between $300 and $350.
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-163
