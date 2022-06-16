TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

Description:

This recall involves nest swing egg chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain. The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating and a hangtag with the brand name “Martha Stewart” or “Tommy Bahama.” Eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow. One of the following style numbers is printed on a second hangtag attached to the product: PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510.